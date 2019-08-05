News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Celtic handed tough Champions League qualifying path after Slavia Prague draw

Celtic handed tough Champions League qualifying path after Slavia Prague draw
By Press Association
Monday, August 05, 2019 - 12:08 PM

Celtic have been handed one of the toughest paths possible if they are to secure their return to the Champions League group stages.

If Neil Lennon’s men beat CFR Cluj over two legs in the third qualifying round, they will face Czech champions Slavia Prague next.

The potential clash with last year’s Europa League quarter-finalists was one they will have wanted to avoid at Monday’s draw in Nyon.

Slavia pushed Chelsea close in two games last year, losing 1-0 at home before a 4-3 defeat at Stamford Bridge saw them bow out 5-3 on aggregate.

For the time being Celtic’s minds are firmly focused on Cluj, who they face in the first leg in Romania on Wednesday.

If Celtic overcome Cluj, they will be at least guarantee a place in the Europa League group stages should they be defeated by Slavia.

If last year’s semi-finalists Ajax overcome PAOK Salonika, they will face either Apoel of Cyprus or Qarabag of Azerbaijan.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Victoria’s Secret ‘hires first transgender model’ – Valentina Sampaio and 4 others making an impactVictoria’s Secret ‘hires first transgender model’ – Valentina Sampaio and 4 others making an impact

Manchester United complete signing of Harry MaguireManchester United complete signing of Harry Maguire

Paul Hollywood speaks out after split: I don’t play gamesPaul Hollywood speaks out after split: I don’t play games

5 things we learned from the Hungarian Grand Prix5 things we learned from the Hungarian Grand Prix

CelticNeil Lennon

More in this Section

Everton complete deal for Moise KeanEverton complete deal for Moise Kean

Poor start sees Ireland fall to 3-0 defeat against world championsPoor start sees Ireland fall to 3-0 defeat against world champions

Guardiola not prepared to ‘gamble everything’ on shot at Champions League gloryGuardiola not prepared to ‘gamble everything’ on shot at Champions League glory

Daly expects full throttle clash between England and WalesDaly expects full throttle clash between England and Wales


Lifestyle

Sampaio posted a photo backstage at a Victoria’s Secret shoot.Victoria’s Secret ‘hires first transgender model’ – Valentina Sampaio and 4 others making an impact

Ever wondered how Isaac Carew – the food writer – likes his eggs in the morning?2 minutes with model-turned-chef Isaac Carew who loves his sushi

Once you got past the traffic, there was plenty fun to be had at Curraghmore, writes Joe Leogue.Five things we learned at All Together Now

We take a trip down memory lane and check out what happened on this day in years gone by by looking back at some Irish Examiner front pages and highlighting other events which went down in history across the world.August 5, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 03, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 22
  • 29
  • 31
  • 37
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »