Celtic goalkeeper sleeps outside with fans to help tackle homelessness

Monday, November 19, 2018 - 04:59 PM

Craig Gordon slept under the stars at Celtic Park on Saturday as he joined more than 100 supporters to raise money for charity.

The Hoops and Scotland goalkeeper took part in the club’s annual Sleep Out, hosted at the stadium to help raise funds for homelessness charities plus families and pensioners facing poverty.

More than £25,000 (€28,040) was raised by the event and will go towards Celtic’s Christmas Appeal.

One of the beneficiaries of the funds is the independent group, The Invisibles, set up in 2014 to help homeless people in Glasgow.

Dermot Hill, who set up the group, expressed his thanks to those in attendance at the event and spoke about the challenges of sleeping rough.

It is the fourth year the club has hosted the event, and will be followed by a similar sleep out event in London on Friday.

It will take place on the grounds of St Anne’s Primary School in Whitechapel – a location significant to the club as founder Brother Walfrid travelled there from Glasgow five years after Celtic were formed.

- Press Association


