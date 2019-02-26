NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Celtic give Rodgers permission to speak to Leicester

Tuesday, February 26, 2019 - 09:47 AM

Celtic have given Brendan Rodgers permission to speak to Leicester about their managerial vacancy, Press Association Sport understands.

The Foxes are looking for a successor to Claude Puel, who was sacked on Sunday.

Rodgers, 46, has been in charge at Parkhead since 2016 and led Celtic to the title twice, while they are currently eight points clear of second-placed Rangers.

Rodgers has been hugely successful at Celtic (Andrew Milligan/PA)

However, the former Swansea and Liverpool boss is understood to want to return to the Premier League at some stage.

And Rangers boss Steven Gerrard, who played for Rodgers at Liverpool, believes a return to the English top flight now will be too much for his old manager to turn down.

Gerrard said on Tuesday: “I’ve just been made aware that he’s in talks with Leicester. For us, we just see how that pans out really.

“It seems (the lure of Premier League has been a big factor) otherwise he’d have declined the opportunity to talk to Leicester.

“My focus right now is Rangers and we’ve got a big fixture tomorrow against Dundee. That’s my main concern right now but we’ll keep an eye on how it pans out across the road.

“I’m not really surprised by the timing because these things happen. Brendan has done ever so well at Celtic over the years so it’s no surprise that other clubs are watching him and wanting to acquire his services. He’s done a really good job and I’ve worked with Brendan so I know he’s a very good coach.”

Puel was fired in the wake of Saturday’s 4-1 home defeat by Crystal Palace, with Leicester slipping to 12th in the table.

Claude Puel was sacked at the weekend (Adam Davy/PA)

The Foxes face Brighton on Tuesday evening still looking to pick up their first win of 2019, a miserable run which also saw them knocked out of the FA Cup at League Two Newport.

As well as two league titles, Celtic have also won three Scottish League Cups and two Scottish Cups under Rodgers.

If appointed the Northern Irishman will become Leicester’s third permanent manager since they sacked title-winning boss Claudio Ranieri in February 2017.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri’s season of struggle

Huddersfield defeat earlier this season will not affect Wolves, insists Nuno

Sala plane crash investigation to focus on pilot’s licence

5 talking points ahead of the Premier League’s midweek fixtures


KEYWORDS

Brendan RodgersCelticLeicesterLiverpoolSwanseaScottish Premiership

More in this Section

Robertson hopes Liverpool can find spark again in the title race

Luiz: Going from title contenders to also-rans is a struggle for Chelsea stars

SSE Airtricity: Wins for Bohemians, Cork City, Dundalk and Derry City

Former Man United boss Jose Mourinho targets a club with ‘structural empathy’


Lifestyle

Underwater hotels: 5 luxurious resorts selling holidays beneath the waves

First Look: Holly Willoughby’s latest M&S denim collection has landed

Selma Blair made an emotional appearance at the Oscars after revealing her MS diagnosis

Making Cents: A dream wedding or an expensive nightmare?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 23, 2019

    • 3
    • 19
    • 21
    • 29
    • 31
    • 35
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »