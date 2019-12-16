News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Celtic fined €16,000 after fans let off flares in Stadio Olimpico

By Press Association
Monday, December 16, 2019 - 05:47 PM

Celtic have been fined after supporters let off flares during their Europa League victory over Lazio in Rome.

The Scottish champions were handed a fine of €16,000 following a hearing of UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body.

Lazio were fined €9,250 for their fans setting off fireworks and throwing missiles in the same game, which ended in a 2-1 win for Celtic.

It is the third fine Celtic have received for crowd behaviour this season. They were fined €12,500 for incidents against AIK in Sweden and €15,000 for banners and chanting in the home tie against Lazio.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich have received UEFA charges over blocked stairways and an illicit banner following their Champions League encounter against Tottenham in Germany.

