News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Celtic ease past Livingston to open three-point gap at Premiership summit

Celtic ease past Livingston to open three-point gap at Premiership summit
By Press Association
Saturday, November 23, 2019 - 05:17 PM

Classy Celtic opened up a three-point gap over Rangers at the top of the Ladbrokes Premiership with a convincing 4-0 win over Livingston at Parkhead.

French striker Odsonne Edouard opened the scoring in the 19th minute with a deflected strike by skipper Scott Brown in the 57th minute preceded a double from winger James Forrest.

Neil Lennon’s side have now won eight games in succession since losing to Livi in West Lothian last month, their only domestic defeat this season.

Rangers have the chance to close the gap at Hamilton on Sunday, while Lennon’s men will prepare to take on Rennes in the Europa League on Thursday, safe in the knowledge that his side are already through to the last-32 of the competition and in fine form.

Celtic had gone three games without a win over Livi and without scoring.

In an attempt to address that unusually poor record, Lennon returned Tom Rogic and Ryan Christie to the starting line-up.

Home fans were happy to see fit-again striker Leigh Griffiths, whose last appearance was at the end of August due to personal problems and injury, back on the bench.

Defender Aaron Taylor-Sinclair made his first start for Livi with Hakeem Odoffin dropping to the bench and the visitors got stuck in from the start.

The first real chance for the Hoops came in the seventh minute when right-back Jeremie Frimpong created a yard of space for himself inside Livingston’s box but drove straight at keeper Matija Sarkic.

READ MORE

Norwich move off bottom of Premier League after seeing off sorry Everton

Celtic were finding it difficult to get behind the West Lothian side’s defence but when Edouard did he scored with his trademark composure.

Gary Holt’s side were looking for an offside flag when Rogic sent the Frenchman racing clear but that never came and despite the attention of chasing Livi defender Ricki Lamie, the 21-year-old dinked the ball from 14 yards over Sarkic.

Celtic relaxed and grew in confidence.

Edouard’s drive from the edge of the box in the 34th minute, after Forrest had cushioned a searching pass from Rogic straight to his feet, was saved by Sarkic, who made a much better block from the Parkhead forward’s powerful drive four minutes later after he had been again set up by the Scotland winger.

The home side finished off the half with Rogic blazing a cut-back from the tireless Frimpong over the bar.

Greg Taylor replaced Jonny Hayes five minutes into the second-half and the left-back soon crashed a shot against the inside the post from 10 yards.

Seconds later, with the Hoops fans encouraging Brown to shoot from 20 yards when he took control of a Christie pass, the veteran midfielder duly obliged and the ball took a deflection before leaving Sarkic stranded.

Celtic ease past Livingston to open three-point gap at Premiership summit

Forrest’s first goal came after Frimpong’s angled-drive was saved by Sarkic, the ball spinning high into the air and the Hoops winger despatching it from 10 yards when it descended.

That further cushion allowed Lennon to replace Edouard with Griffiths who got a huge cheer from the home support who subsequently gasped when he could not connect properly with a Frimpong cross in the 78th minute.

Sarkic then made a great top-corner save from Christie before Forrest raced through on to a pass from the former Inverness midfielder in added time to slot in his second and put the pressure on their Old Firm rivals for Sunday.

More in this Section

Lorenzo-Vera hopes to hold off chasing pack in DubaiLorenzo-Vera hopes to hold off chasing pack in Dubai

Wilder welcomes Maguire return as Egan faces fitness checkWilder welcomes Maguire return as Egan faces fitness check

Calm Klopp says title destination is not decided as he keeps his focusCalm Klopp says title destination is not decided as he keeps his focus

Pellegrini hoping West Ham can return to winning ways against Mourinho’s SpursPellegrini hoping West Ham can return to winning ways against Mourinho’s Spurs


Lifestyle

Sigrid Solbakk Raabe is somewhat of an anomaly as we survey the pop landscape in 2019.Sigrid's optimistic music somewhat of an anomaly of her time

The legendary GAA commentator won’t let age slow him down.Ageing with attitude: Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh on importance of looking forward

Darina’s mission is to teach her students that great food is made with produce that has been prepared simply, and with respect.Simply Delicious: Darina Allen's essential Ballymaloe recipes

What’s it like to be part of the team at Ballymaloe Cookery School? Meet the people that inspire and delight the culinary stars of the future.Prep School: Meet the people behind the scenes of Ballymaloe Cookery School

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 20, 2019

  • 15
  • 16
  • 20
  • 25
  • 28
  • 37
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »