Celtic confirm Lennon as manager

Neil Lennon has been confirmed as Celtic’s permanent manager on a rolling 12-month contract.

Parkhead chief executive Peter Lawwell revealed the Northern Irishman had been offered the post full-time in the wake of Saturday’s William Hill Scottish Cup final victory over Hearts as the Hoops wrapped up the treble treble.

Lennon returned to the club he had previously served as captain and manager in February to pick up the reins after Brendan Rodgers quit to join Leicester, successfully guiding the club over the line as they wrapped up their eighth successive Premiership title ahead of last weekend’s Hampden triumph. New Celtic manager Neil Lennon has been given the role on a 12-month rolling contract (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Lennon will be assisted by John Kennedy – who he inherited from Rodgers’ backroom team – with Damien Duff continuing in his role as first-team coach having been promoted from his reserve team post on Lennon’s arrival.

Lennon said: “It is a massive honour to be named Celtic manager once again.

“I had always dreamed of returning to this role on a permanent basis and I am absolutely delighted to once again be part of one of the biggest and best clubs in the world – an institution which really does mean so much to me and one which has always been such a huge part of my life.

“When I was asked to take over in February, I felt it was my duty to do so. Celtic will always be my club and I wanted to help finish the job which had been started.”

