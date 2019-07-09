News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Celtic boss Neil Lennon hoping to reap rewards of Champions League experience

Tuesday, July 09, 2019 - 07:06 AM

Neil Lennon stressed the importance of Champions League football to Celtic as he prepares for the first of four qualifiers in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Hoops take on Sarajevo in the first leg of their first qualifier at the Asim Ferhatovic Hase stadium on Tuesday night.

The Parkhead boss is desperate to make the group stages but he knows the route if difficult and lengthy if ultimately worthwhile.

The Northern Irishman has Champions League experience as a Celtic player and from his first time as manager and he is looking for more.

It is one of our main priorities, there is no question of that

He said: “It is very important.

“I have had experiences of it at Celtic before and for your development as a player and a manager and for the club, it means a lot.

“It is one of our main priorities, there is no question of that.

“We have eight games to negotiate if we can and that is almost a quarter of a (league) season.

“We know it is a difficult road to travel but we know the rewards are great at the end of it.

“These are the most difficult games. Champions League, when you get to the group stages is fantastic.

“But the hard work is getting there.

“We could have had an easier draw.

“I think Sarajevo will be tough opponents over the two games but the guys know what the incentives are, they know what is at stake.”

Sarajevo boss Husref Musemic insists his side are underdogs against the Scottish champions.

He said: “We believe Celtic are favourites but we will give our best to achieve the best possible result.

“We are going to fight but we are realistic to say that Celtic is the favourites but it is football and that it is why it is interesting.”

- Press Association

READ MORE

Foxes seal record Tielemans deal

More on this topic

Lennon to speak to Ntcham about his ‘mindset’ after transfer comments

Celtic sign promising Ireland U19 star Luca Connell

Celtic confirm Lennon as manager

Edouard double secures triple treble for Celtic

CelticChampions LeagueNeil LennonTOPIC: Celtic FC

More in this Section

Cobh Ramblers draw holders Dundalk in first round of FAI Cup

PSG to 'take appropriate action' against Neymar after he fails to attend training

Serena Williams marches on as Ashleigh Barty crashes out

Federer moves closer to Wimbledon milestone after demolition job on Berrettini


Lifestyle

Hall & Oates prove Marquee draw for final night

Designs on you: The benefits of hiring a professional to achieve your dream interior

Wedding of the Week: Love at first sight for Doneraile bride

Snow laughing matter as 17 women trek the Arctic in aid of DEBRA Ireland

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 06, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 19
  • 27
  • 31
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »