NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Celtic bid to strengthen grip on SPFL title with win against Hamilton

Saturday, January 26, 2019 - 11:59 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Celtic will look to pull further clear of their Scottish Premiership title rivals by beating Hamilton this afternoon.

With second-placed Kilmarnock taking on in-form Aberdeen - and Rangers not in action until tomorrow - a win would keep the pressure on their challengers as the champions bid to retain the title.

However, manager Brendan Rodgers won't be distracted by events elsewhere.

"We concentrate on ourselves," he said ahead of the game where Celtic are bidding for a ninth straight win over today's opponents.

"There are very good teams around us and we have to just focus on bringing that intensity into every game. If we can do that, it gives us a chance to win games," he added.

Celtic's Scott Sinclair celebrates scoring his sides second goal from a penalty with Oliver Burke (right) during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match at Celtic Park, Glasgow.


KEYWORDS

Brendan RodgersCelticsSPFL

Related Articles

Four men arrested over disorder at Celtic Park

Timothy Weah grabs debut goal for Celtic in routine cup win

Andy Halliday describes Rangers win as ‘probably the best day of my life’

Ryan Jack goal sees Rangers defeat Celtic in Old Firm clash

More in this Section

The quadruple? That’s fantasy, says City boss Guardiola

Messi and Maradona plead for Sala search to continue

Hodgson rubbishes talk of Zaha move to Borussia Dortmund

Bournemouth newcomer Mepham braced for tough introduction to Premier League


Lifestyle

Live music review: White Horse Guitar Club at the Cork Opera House

Art review: Brian Eno at the RHA, Dublin

Five toasts, five people and one powerful debut novel by Anne Griffin

It’s time to think (and grow) local

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 23, 2019

    • 14
    • 26
    • 36
    • 37
    • 40
    • 45
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »