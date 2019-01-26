Celtic bid to strengthen grip on SPFL title with win against Hamilton

Celtic will look to pull further clear of their Scottish Premiership title rivals by beating Hamilton this afternoon.

With second-placed Kilmarnock taking on in-form Aberdeen - and Rangers not in action until tomorrow - a win would keep the pressure on their challengers as the champions bid to retain the title.

However, manager Brendan Rodgers won't be distracted by events elsewhere.

"We concentrate on ourselves," he said ahead of the game where Celtic are bidding for a ninth straight win over today's opponents.

"There are very good teams around us and we have to just focus on bringing that intensity into every game. If we can do that, it gives us a chance to win games," he added.