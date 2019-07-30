News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Celtic beat Nomme Kalju to set up Champions League qualifying clash with Cluj

Celtic beat Nomme Kalju to set up Champions League qualifying clash with Cluj
By Press Association
Tuesday, July 30, 2019 - 08:07 PM

Celtic completed their Tallinn job by easing past Nomme Kalju to move a step closer to the group stages of the Champions League.

A first-half own goal and a stunning debut strike from Marian Shved ensured the Hoops avoided any bother in the Baltics, running out 2-0 second-leg winners over the Estonian champions and completing a thumping 7-0 aggregate victory.

It was a professional display, albeit one understandably lacking in intensity, which set up a meeting with Romanian side Cluj in the third round of qualifying.

Boss Neil Lennon was able to rest six of his players following last week’s 5-0 first-leg win, with Saturday’s Ladbrokes Premiership opener against St Johnstone in mind.

Christopher Jullien, the £7million signing from Toulouse, enjoyed a comfortable debut at the back while keeper Craig Gordon kept a clean sheet on his first appearance since December.

Olivier Ntcham was also back in the starting line-up for the first time since intimating he wanted to leave the club.

Lennon was far from happy with the French midfielder but gave him a shot at redemption.

Olivier Ntcham was back in action after a summer of speculation (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Olivier Ntcham was back in action after a summer of speculation (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Ntcham went some way to making amends by linking up with Mikey Johnston as the Hoops took the lead, and stretched their advantage to six, after only 10 minutes.

Johnston drilled the ball across goal and Kalju defender Aleksandr Kulinits, with Leigh Griffiths breathing down his neck, sliced the ball into his own net.

Progression may have been a formality but still around 200 hardy Hoops fans had travelled to the Estonian capital and congregated behind one of the goals in the 14,500-capacity A Le Coq Arena.

Despite staring down the barrel the second leg was still a big deal to Kalju, who got the match moved to the national stadium from their regular ground, which holds 650 spectators.

Leigh Griffiths was a constant menace in Tallinn (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Leigh Griffiths was a constant menace in Tallinn (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The hosts almost gave their extra fans something to cheer midway through the first half but midfielder Deniss Tjapkin fired wide from the edge of the box.

Griffiths, whose goal in the first leg was his first since December following a battle with depression, almost fashioned a second but no one was on hand to meet his cross.

Ntcham then fired over before Johnston spurned a golden chance, volleying off target from 12 yards out just before the interval.

A slow start to the second half from the visitors saw Gordon called into action for the first time with a point-blank save to deny Kaspar Paur.

Jullien missed out on a first Celtic goal when he headed a free-kick over, before another debutant took to the field in the shape of Shved.

The Ukrainian winger almost made an instant impact but his effort was bravely blocked by home keeper Pavel Londak.

But as the game moved into stoppage time Shved took aim from 20 yards out and pinged a superb shot into the top corner.

Celtic now have two more rounds to negotiate, starting against Cluj next week, if they are to reach the group stages.

- Press Association

More on this topic

SSE Airtricity League Working Group Holds First MeetingSSE Airtricity League Working Group Holds First Meeting

Wolves sign Italy striker Patrick Cutrone on four-year deal from AC MilanWolves sign Italy striker Patrick Cutrone on four-year deal from AC Milan

Bury chairman accuses EFL of ‘injustice’ over postponed gameBury chairman accuses EFL of ‘injustice’ over postponed game

Everton say goodbye to Gueye and close in on move for Juventus striker KeanEverton say goodbye to Gueye and close in on move for Juventus striker Kean

footballMarian ShvedCelticTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Gareth Bale missing from Real Madrid squad for pre-season tournament in GermanyGareth Bale missing from Real Madrid squad for pre-season tournament in Germany

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra announces his retirementFormer Manchester United defender Patrice Evra announces his retirement

Patrice Evra retires: The footballer’s most memorable social media momentsPatrice Evra retires: The footballer’s most memorable social media moments

Former referee confident VAR will not cause long Premier League delaysFormer referee confident VAR will not cause long Premier League delays


Lifestyle

Aileen Lee talks to Tony Farrell about his work, career and thoughts on design.‘Everything I make has a function’: We meet woodturner Tony Farrell

There can only be one. Highlander may have coined the phrase, but Fortnite has owned it. On Sunday, it was the high ground (not the highland) that won the day, with a peerless performance by 16-year-old Kyle Giersdorf, better known as Bugha, crowning him World Champion.GameTech: Fortnite world champion takes home $3m

As well as being a much- appreciated opportunity for rural communities to see professional theatre in their locales, the West Cork Fit-Up Festival gives much needed work to actors during the summer months.Sense of drama in West Cork Fit-up Festival

As kaleidoscopic tailoring came into focus this season, 2019 was the year the pantsuit left the office and became the style set’s go-to look.Out of office: How to wear a pantsuit outside a work setting

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 27, 2019

  • 4
  • 29
  • 30
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »