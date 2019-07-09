Celtic and Rangers win their first round qualifiers in Europe

Celtic and Rangers both have one foot in the next round of European competition as the Old Firm rivals recorded wins in the first qualifying rounds of Champions League and Europa League respectively tonight.

The Bhoys came from behind to convincingly beat Sarajevo 3-1 at the Asim Ferhatovic Hase Stadium.

The Scottish champions were stunned in Bosnia and Herzegovina when Mirko Oremus opened the scoring for the home side in the 29th minute following a corner.

However, Neil Lennon's side were soon back level as 20-year-old Mikey Johnston thundered in a leveller from 25 yards six minutes later.

French striker Odsonne Edouard started this season with a classy finish in 51st minute before substitute Scott Sinclair, on for James Forrest, added a third with a cheeky finish.

It was the first qualifying game of a potential four rounds to make the group stages and the Glasgow club clearly have the upper hand.

The return game is at Parkhead next Wednesday, with the victors taking on the winners of the tie between Estonian side Nomme Kalju and Shkendija of North Macedonia.

In the Europa League earlier, Sheyi Ojo struck a debut goal as Rangers beat St Joseph's 4-0 in their qualifying first-round opener following a goalless first half in Gibraltar.

Ryan Jack opened the scoring four minutes after the interval with a smart finish, with the second following soon after via a curling effort from on-loan Liverpool midfielder Ojo, one of two debutants in the starting line-up alongside Jordan Jones.

Rangers went three ahead from a Borna Barisic free-kick, with substitute Alfredo Morelos finishing the second-half rout with a header.