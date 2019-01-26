NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Cedric swaps Southampton for Inter Milan

Saturday, January 26, 2019 - 06:15 PM

Southampton full-back Cedric Soares has completed a loan move to Inter Milan, the Premier League club have announced.

The 27-year-old, a European champion with Portugal in 2016, has joined the Serie A side until the end of the season with an option to make the move permanent.

Cedric joins Manolo Gabbiadini, Steven Davis and Wesley Hoedt in leaving St Mary’s this month as manager Ralph Hasenhuttl attempts to reshape his squad.

Cedric joined Southampton in 2015 in a 6.5 million euros (£4.7million) deal from Sporting Lisbon and has struggled for game time under Hasenhuttl.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Cedric SoaresfootballItaly Serie APremier LeagueSouthampton

Related Articles

Mepham considered gardening switch before resurrecting football career

Llorente set to start again for Spurs at Palace

Investigators to check licence of pilot missing with Premier League footballer

Can Emirates return spark Sanchez revival?

More in this Section

The quadruple? That’s fantasy, says City boss Guardiola

Messi and Maradona plead for Sala search to continue

Hodgson rubbishes talk of Zaha move to Borussia Dortmund

Bournemouth newcomer Mepham braced for tough introduction to Premier League


Lifestyle

Why flexi-veganism is the new diet we might all be adopting this year

Live music review: White Horse Guitar Club at the Cork Opera House

Art review: Brian Eno at the RHA, Dublin

Five toasts, five people and one powerful debut novel by Anne Griffin

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 23, 2019

    • 14
    • 26
    • 36
    • 37
    • 40
    • 45
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »