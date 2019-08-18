News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Ceballos keen to showcase talents during Arsenal stay

Ceballos keen to showcase talents during Arsenal stay
By Press Association
Sunday, August 18, 2019 - 11:55 AM

Dani Ceballos put in a man of the match performance on his full Arsenal debut as the Gunners beat Burnley and he is keen to use his year in the Premier League to showcase his ability.

Established favourites Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored either side of Ashley Barnes’ equaliser to seal a 2-1 win, but it was summer arrival Ceballos who stole the show.

The Spain international midfielder moved to the Emirates Stadium on a season-long loan deal from Real Madrid having been on the fringes of their first team last year.

He looks set to become an integral part of Unai Emery’s set-up at Arsenal this term and the 23-year-old is eager to make the most of his chance.

“I really want this year to truly demonstrate the football that I have inside,” he told the club’s official website.

“I have a lot of enthusiasm for this season and to be able to give a lot of joy to this club. The confidence they have in me, I want to return it to them with my performances.”

I think it will be hard for me to forget this day

In terms of impressing on his first start, for Ceballos it was simply a case of job done.

“The most important thing in football is to win,” he said.

“When you have a great game and can help the team to get the victory, you feel satisfaction to know that you’re going home calmly and with the work done.

“The truth is that for me it has been one of the most special days of my life. I think that by starting at home with a win, and with this passion shown at the end of the match, I think it will be hard for me to forget this day.”

Ceballos could have topped off a fine display with a goal but a curling effort in the second half was well-saved by Nick Pope.

The fit-again Burnley goalkeeper made a number of good stops and he felt the difference between the two sides was minimal.

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope was beaten twice at the Emirates (Yui Mok/PA)
Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope was beaten twice at the Emirates (Yui Mok/PA)

“It seems to happen here a few times,” he said of another defeat at Arsenal.

“The performance was really encouraging. We put Arsenal under some real pressure by pressing high up the pitch and we got some joy from that.

“When you come to the big grounds and the top six that’s how you want to play and, unfortunately, we just fell a bit short.

“We put them under some real pressure, and we were a bit unfortunate at the end.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Emery impressed with Arsenal’s newcomers in Burnley winEmery impressed with Arsenal’s newcomers in Burnley win

Unai Emery unsure whether Arsenal’s squad has improved this summerUnai Emery unsure whether Arsenal’s squad has improved this summer

Everton finally announce signing of Alex Iwobi from ArsenalEverton finally announce signing of Alex Iwobi from Arsenal

Arsenal bolster defence with deadline day deals for Luiz and TierneyArsenal bolster defence with deadline day deals for Luiz and Tierney

Alexandre LacazetteDani CeballosNick PopePierre-Emerick AubameyangPremier LeagueArsenalBurnleyTOPIC: Arsenal

More in this Section

Gatland says Wales will keep feet on the ground after reaching rankings summitGatland says Wales will keep feet on the ground after reaching rankings summit

Manchester City denied late winner by VAR as Spurs steal a pointManchester City denied late winner by VAR as Spurs steal a point

Kilkenny return to Championship final after second half comeback against TippKilkenny return to Championship final after second half comeback against Tipp

Late Forrest strike ensures Celtic avoid cup upset against DunfermlineLate Forrest strike ensures Celtic avoid cup upset against Dunfermline


Lifestyle

Incarcerated in Auschwitz and other Nazi death camps Zuzana Ruzickova somehow survived and went on to create the complete recordings of her beloved Bach, writes James Lawless.Book review: Nazi horrors replaced by brutal Soviets for piano player

The Menu was delighted to make recent mention of a new UCC postgraduate diploma in Irish food culture and is equally pleased to announce availability of two new bursaries for same.The Menu: Food news with Joe McNamee

George Orwell’s classic novel foretold a lot, but the manner in which we’ve handed over our personal data to faceless corporatocracies is doubleplus-ungood, says Suzanne Harrington.How we sleepwalked into George Orwell’s nightmarish vision

Esther N McCarthy has her eye (and ear) on party speakers for your BBQ, spots a rug that’s out of this world, and revels in all that’s on offer for Heritage Week and Cork Craft Month.Your interiors wish list: Party speakers, Heritage Week and Cork Craft Month

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 17, 2019

  • 1
  • 15
  • 16
  • 28
  • 34
  • 45
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »