NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Cavani and Mbappe hit hat-tricks as PSG thrash cup conquerors Guingamp 9-0

Saturday, January 19, 2019 - 07:20 PM

Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe both scored hat-tricks as rampant Paris St Germain stormed to a 9-0 victory over rock-bottom Guingamp in Ligue 1.

The win saw the runaway leaders emphatically avenge their shock Coupe de la Ligue quarter-final defeat at the hands of Guingamp 10 days ago, with Neymar (two) and Thomas Meunier also on the scoresheet.

The result also restores PSG’s 13-point advantage over second-placed Lille, who beat Amiens on Friday night, while Thomas Tuchel’s men also still boast two games in hand.

Guingamp upset the odds to knock five-time defending champions PSG out of the cup earlier this month, battling back from a Neymar opener to claim a 2-1 win at the Parc des Princes thanks to two penalties in the final nine minutes.

Neymar also put PSG ahead in this game, but there never looked any likelihood of a repeat scoreline, with Guingamp failing to record a single shot on target in the 90 minutes.

After hitting a free-kick over the bar, Neymar opened the scoring in the 11th minute after controlling a perfectly-weighted pass from Dani Alves on his chest, flicking the ball past a defender and firing home.

PSG were forced into a reshuffle when Julian Draxler replaced the injured Marco Verrati inside 20 minutes, but it did little to sway the momentum away from the home side.

Moments after almost making it 2-0, Mbappe struck his 15th league goal of the season after linking up with Neymar before beating goalkeeper Marc-Aurele Caillard.

Mbappe then made it 3-0 on the stroke of half-time after Cavani had blocked a clearance before setting up his team-mate.

Caillard made a good double save to deny Draxler from close range and Mbappe’s follow-up shot at the start of the second half, but he was soon picking the ball out of his net again.

Having seen strike partners Neymar and Mbappe add to their season tallies, Cavani got in on the action in the 59th minute when he turned in a Juan Bernat cross for his first of the night.

That put the destination of the three points beyond any doubt, but it was not the end of the nightmare for Guingamp – far from it.

Cavani added his second soon after, heading over Caillard, before Neymar doubled up himself to make it 6-0 in the 68th minute with a finish that beat Caillard and a sliding defender on the line.

Cavani wrapped up a 16-minute hat-trick after the referee overruled the linesman to adjudge Layvin Kurzawa, who provided the assist, to be onside following a review.

That was in the 75th minute and five minutes later Mbappe also completed his treble when he converted a Cavani cross.

The Uruguay international was also involved in PSG’s ninth and final goal, his blocked shot being turned home by substitute Meunier to complete the mauling.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Edinson CavaniKylian MbappeNeymarParis St-GermainFrench Ligue 1GuingampPSG vs Guingamp

Related Articles

Dyche left frustrated as late offside call denies Burnley win at Watford

Championship wrap: Nottingham Forest lose on Martin O'Neill's return; Leeds slip up after controversial week

Watford held in Burnley stalemate following Graham Taylor tributes

Auchinleck Talbot claim famous win over Ayr to reach Scottish Cup last 16

More in this Section

Leeds’ Championship rivals complain to EFL over spygate

Nuno Espirito Santo let emotions get better of him in Wolves’ late win over Leicester

No tears for Pochettino despite Kane injury

Newcastle owner Mike Ashley ‘set to foot the bill for January transfers’


Lifestyle

What’s better for your health – sleeping naked or in pyjamas?

Fixing leeks in the cold snap

How some home truths can help save the planet

Wish List: Some delightfully eclectic products we need in our lives

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 16, 2019

    • 6
    • 9
    • 11
    • 27
    • 34
    • 42
    • 14

Full Lotto draw results »