Caulfield: City must overachieve to match Dundalk’s riches

By David Ludzik

They may be league champions and have more money than every other club in Ireland, according to John Caulfield but the Cork City manager was unequivocal when he said that he doesn’t envy Stephen Kenny’s Dundalk ahead of Sunday’s FAI Cup final.

Speaking ahead of the Aviva showpiece where his side are gunning for three FAI Cups in a row, Caulfield said his side are used to being underdogs and Dundalk are expected to win after the season they have had and with the money at their disposal.

“I don’t look at other clubs because we are doing it the way we need to do it, we’re running the club well,” said the City boss. “But, as we’re seeing across the world, if a team invests heavily and hugely, the chances are they’re going to dominate and that’s the way it is.”

His words are sure to irk Stephen Kenny as he didn’t take too kindly to similar comments from the City boss earlier on this season and Caulfield stressed that he feels his side are doing remarkably well to keep up with Dundalk over the past few years.

What we’ve got to do is keep overachieving, keep working as hard as we can do, keep bringing players through. Get into Europe and keep our wheels in motion.

“We have been phenomenally consistent over the last few years. We created league of Ireland history last year. We set a record winning 21 out of 22 games, we were the first Cork City team to win a double. And we still sold half our team. So, every year we have to chop and change, and I think sometimes that can be overlooked.

“Stephen (Kenny) is probably in an ideal position as they have got investors in, who are spending money and have decided to give three-year deals to players and management.

“That’s a great position to be in. It would be great if we were all in that position but they are the only club who can do it.

“So, do I envy other clubs for getting that investment? No. But it does change the goalposts. If a team keeps investing heavily and buying all the best players, of course they’re going to win.”

Asked if he thinks his players have a point to prove after going down tamely to Dundalk last month in a game that moved Kenny’s men to within four points of the league title, Caulfield said. “They don’t have a point to prove to me because I’m with them every day because they’re fantastic players and they’re great guys.

“I’m privileged to walk into the ground every day and deal with 22, 23 players who are training so hard. We just have to perform and perform to our best, we went through a patch where we lost a couple of games, lost confidence and had a few injuries.

Some people probably had an overreaction, that probably happens in sport after a bad couple of games. We bounced back, and we got to a cup final. We had a bad run of form, we showed tremendous character to come back and gave a great performance in the first half of the replay (against Bohemians).

So, was that the turning point? “It helped us get to a cup final. But our form throughout the season, has been consistent. Okay we ended up having three bad league matches. But our form throughout the season has been good, we’ve scored 71 goals, that’s two goals a game. And just over half a goal conceded.

“Would we like to win the cup on Sunday? Absolutely!! We may not but we still have had a fantastic season.”