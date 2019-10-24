News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Carlos Tevez affair is water under the bridge for Blades, insists Wilder

Carlos Tevez affair is water under the bridge for Blades, insists Wilder
By Press Association
Thursday, October 24, 2019 - 11:42 AM

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder insists the Carlos Tevez saga is “water under the bridge” ahead of the first Premier League clash against West Ham since the controversial events of 2007.

Twelve years have passed since the the Blades were relegated from the top flight following a 2-1 home defeat to Wigan on the final day of the season.

Meanwhile, West Ham had beaten champions Manchester United 1-0 and Tevez’s goal at Old Trafford saved the Hammers from the drop and sent Neil Warnock’s team down on goal difference.

The Blades were furious that the Argentinian, who played a crucial role in West Ham’s survival by scoring six times across the final nine games of the season, was eligible to play at the end of the 2006-07 campaign after the existence of third-party agreements had been discovered that January.

An independent Premier League commission imposed a record £5.5million fine on the London club rather than a points deduction. Although, an independent FA tribunal found in Sheffield United’s favour a year later after they had appealed against the decision and the Hammers paid the Blades around £20m in compensation.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, Wilder said: “There’s a lot of water gone under the bridge since and it’s a long time ago. I’ve always got a big admiration for West Ham with the way they’ve gone about it in the past.

“I think they are a very similar club to Sheffield United – a working-class club from the east end of London and the supporters want to see them play good football and work hard.

“In terms of what happened at the time, it was nothing to do with the players and nothing to do with the supporters. It was an administrative situation that got decided by the Premier League at the time.

“Off the back of that, with social media as well and going back and forth, there has been banter flying about, but we have played them once again already since in a cup game (in 2014) and this is a new group of players.”

Wilder, who has a full squad to choose from on Saturday, is hoping his team can maintain their unbeaten away record this season.

He said: “We are just going to enjoy going to the London Stadium and seeing if we can keep intact our great away record that we are very proud of so far.

“But it is going to be a tough place to go and a tough ask and made even tougher by the fact that I’m sure there will be a reaction from West Ham given their disappointing result at Everton last weekend.”

More on this topic

We’re risking people’s lives – Johnrose demands action in wake of dementia studyWe’re risking people’s lives – Johnrose demands action in wake of dementia study

Ryan Giggs DVD sparked Rob Holding’s yoga passionRyan Giggs DVD sparked Rob Holding’s yoga passion

Brendan Rodgers pays tribute to Leicester after Vichai tributesBrendan Rodgers pays tribute to Leicester after Vichai tributes

Sterling breaks into discussion of world’s best players after European hat-trickSterling breaks into discussion of world’s best players after European hat-trick


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

Carlos TevezChris WilderfootballPremier LeagueSheff UtdTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

Barrett called up in only change for All BlacksBarrett called up in only change for All Blacks

Conte urges Inter to continue Champions League journey after Dortmund winConte urges Inter to continue Champions League journey after Dortmund win

De Jong relieved after ‘lucky’ win for BarcaDe Jong relieved after ‘lucky’ win for Barca

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media


Lifestyle

Three writers take on the stylish Netflix star’s debut cookbook. This is how we fared….This is what happened when we put Queer Eye presenter Antoni Porowski’s debut cookbook to the test

Ben Mitchell explores the peaceful forest tracks and quiet country roads of Smaland, a magnet for mountain and road bike enthusiasts.Why Sweden’s answer to Tuscany is a cyclist’s dream

The Egyptian resort town’s airports have worked on upgrading security, and are in a position to welcome flights once more.Why you should put Sharm el-Sheikh back on your holiday destination bucket list

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 23, 2019

  • 13
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 38
  • 39
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »