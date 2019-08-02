News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Carlo Cudicini takes on new role at Chelsea

Carlo Cudicini takes on new role at Chelsea
By Press Association
Friday, August 02, 2019 - 01:14 PM

Carlo Cudicini will oversee Chelsea’s loan contingent after agreeing a new role at Stamford Bridge.

The former Blues goalkeeper was on the club’s first-team backroom staff under both Antonio Conte and Maurizio Sarri, but will not reprise that role under Frank Lampard.

Now Cudicini will be Chelsea’s loan player technical coach, the position vacated by Eddie Newton, who has joined Lampard’s senior coaching group.

Carlo Cudicini, right, was part of Chelsea’s backroom staff (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Carlo Cudicini, right, was part of Chelsea’s backroom staff (Anthony Devlin/PA)

“I’m really looking forward to this new challenge in my coaching career,” said Cudicini.

“The loan programme is an important part of our development pathway for young players at the club and this is an exciting opportunity to work with the next generation of talented players.”

Cudicini made 216 appearances for Chelsea between 1999 and 2009, then returned to Stamford Bridge in 2015, first as an ambassador and then as a coach.

“We are delighted Carlo has agreed to take over from Eddie Newton in this key role in our development programme,” said Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia.

I'm really looking forward to this new challenge in my coaching career

“Carlo has years of experience from a playing career spanning Italian, English and US football, and has followed that by making a successful transition into coaching.

“His knowledge of the game and mentoring will be an important asset in the continued development of our young players.”

Former Chelsea reserves shot-stopper James Russell has also become assistant men’s goalkeeping coach, working alongside Hilario.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Blades break club transfer record again to sign Oli McBurnieBlades break club transfer record again to sign Oli McBurnie

Everton looking to complete deals for Moise Kean and Jean Philippe GbaminEverton looking to complete deals for Moise Kean and Jean Philippe Gbamin

Green shoots offer hope for futureGreen shoots offer hope for future

At last, Irish football supporters will have their voices heardAt last, Irish football supporters will have their voices heard

Carlo CudiciniPremier LeagueChelseaTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Lewis Hamilton fastest in HungaryLewis Hamilton fastest in Hungary

Blades break club transfer record again to sign Oli McBurnieBlades break club transfer record again to sign Oli McBurnie

Everton looking to complete deals for Moise Kean and Jean Philippe GbaminEverton looking to complete deals for Moise Kean and Jean Philippe Gbamin

Cork make two changes after Ladies Football Championship loss to ArmaghCork make two changes after Ladies Football Championship loss to Armagh


Lifestyle

When routine goes out of the window, this is how to keep fit with the small people in your life, says Claire Spreadbury.Watch: How to workout with the kids this summer

Aine Fox explores the origins of one of the world’s most famous lagers.It’s International Beer Day – discover the pretty Czech town where Pilsner is brewed

We take a trip down memory lane and check out what happened on this day in years gone by.August 2, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

Just how much should we trust TripAdvisor? Pat Fitzpatrick puts the website to the test on holiday — but also in his native Cork.The trouble with TripAdvisor: How much can we trust the travel website?

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

  • 5
  • 10
  • 13
  • 19
  • 27
  • 28
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »