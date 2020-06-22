News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Carlo Ancelotti charged over alleged tax irregularities in Spain

Carlo Ancelotti charged over alleged tax irregularities in Spain
By Press Association
Monday, June 22, 2020 - 02:06 PM

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has been charged by prosecutors in Spain over alleged tax irregularities related to his time at Real Madrid.

The Madrid community prosecutor’s office alleged that tax declarations presented by the Italian excluded some of his income, and that this had been done “with the intention of unreasonably evading his obligations to the public treasury”.

The indictment said Ancelotti’s alleged activity had cost the treasury more than one million euros.

Ancelotti pictured with the Premier League trophy in 2010 (Nick Potts/PA
Ancelotti pictured with the Premier League trophy in 2010 (Nick Potts/PA

Ancelotti was in charge at Real between 2013 and 2015, at which point he was sacked by club president Florentino Perez.

The 59-year-old has enjoyed an illustrious coaching career, which began in his native country. He also helped Chelsea to a domestic double in 2010. Since leaving Real, he has worked at Bayern Munich and Napoli before joining Everton last year.

He also enjoyed great success as a player with Roma and AC Milan, and played for hosts Italy at the 1990 World Cup.

Everton will not make any comment on the case.

More on this topic

Michael Kennedy, the London lawyer who represented Irish footballers, diesMichael Kennedy, the London lawyer who represented Irish footballers, dies

Caoimhin Kelleher hoping to get Premier League debut at LiverpoolCaoimhin Kelleher hoping to get Premier League debut at Liverpool

Dave Hannigan's Subbuteo memories: Flicking to kick in the greatest game ever inventedDave Hannigan's Subbuteo memories: Flicking to kick in the greatest game ever invented

Main talking points after the return of the ChampionshipMain talking points after the return of the Championship


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Home sides will be disadvantaged by absence of fans, says Eddie HoweHome sides will be disadvantaged by absence of fans, says Eddie Howe

Tyrrell Hatton among the leaders as Rory McIlroy five shots back heading into final round at RBC HeritageTyrrell Hatton among the leaders as Rory McIlroy five shots back heading into final round at RBC Heritage

Steve Bruce ‘would love to stay in charge’ of Newcastle following takeoverSteve Bruce ‘would love to stay in charge’ of Newcastle following takeover

Roman Abramovich has shown his continued commitment to Chelsea – Frank LampardRoman Abramovich has shown his continued commitment to Chelsea – Frank Lampard


Lifestyle

We've teamed up with the Crawford Art Gallery and are asking our readers to try their hand at colouring in a painting from the Crawford collection.Unleash the artist in you - Colour with Crawford Art Gallery

The program and The Luminaries are among tonight's TV picks.Monday's TV Highlights: Chris O'Dowd stars in Lance Armstrong drama; Episode two of the New Zealand-set period drama

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 20, 2020

  • 5
  • 8
  • 19
  • 40
  • 41
  • 44
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »