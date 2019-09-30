News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Cardiff told to pay Nantes €6m for Sala transfer

Cardiff told to pay Nantes €6m for Sala transfer
By Press Association
Monday, September 30, 2019 - 04:45 PM

Cardiff have been ordered to pay French club Nantes €6m in relation to the signing of Emiliano Sala in January.

The Argentinian died when the aircraft he was travelling in from France to the UK to complete his move to the Welsh side crashed in the English Channel.

The Bluebirds had argued that they could not be held liable for the £15million fee because Sala had not registered as a Premier League player.

Cardiff fans hold up an image of Sala during a Premier League match at Southampton (Mark Kerton/PA)
Cardiff fans hold up an image of Sala during a Premier League match at Southampton (Mark Kerton/PA)

But FIFA’s player status committee has decided that they must pay the amount equivalent to the first instalment of that fee.

A statement from the committee read: “In a meeting held on September 25, 2019, the FIFA players’ status committee established that Cardiff must pay Nantes the sum of 6,000,000 euros, corresponding to the first instalment due in accordance with the transfer agreement concluded between the parties on January 19, 2019 for the transfer of the late Emiliano Sala from Nantes to Cardiff.

“The FIFA players’ status committee, which never lost sight of the specific and unique circumstances of this tragic situation during its deliberations on the dispute at stake, refrained from imposing procedural costs on the parties.

“The findings of the decision were notified to the parties concerned today. Within a deadline of 10 days, Cardiff and Nantes can request a copy of the grounds of the decision, which can be appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne.”

The wreckage of the Piper Malibu aircraft which had been carrying Emiliano Sala (Air Accidents Investigation Branch/Handout)
The wreckage of the Piper Malibu aircraft which had been carrying Emiliano Sala (Air Accidents Investigation Branch/Handout)

The aircraft carrying Sala and British pilot David Ibbotson crashed on January 21.

The body of Sala was recovered and he was formally identified by Dorset Police in February.

It is understood Cardiff were prepared to appeal the verdict at the Court of Arbitration for Sport if they were ordered to pay a fee.

A report from the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) which was published in August found that Sala had a high concentration of carbon monoxide in his bloodstream prior to the plane crash.

- Press Association

More on this topic

The lowdown on Manchester City’s Champions League opponents Dinamo ZagrebThe lowdown on Manchester City’s Champions League opponents Dinamo Zagreb

Kevin De Bruyne absent as City train ahead of Dinamo clashKevin De Bruyne absent as City train ahead of Dinamo clash

Guardiola hopes City can ‘seduce’ fans to fall in love with Champions LeagueGuardiola hopes City can ‘seduce’ fans to fall in love with Champions League

Vertonghen keeping counsel over Spurs contract situationVertonghen keeping counsel over Spurs contract situation


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

Emiliano SalaChampionshipCardiffTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Leinster 'in the dark' over Conan injuryLeinster 'in the dark' over Conan injury

The lowdown on Tottenham’s Champions League opponents Bayern MunichThe lowdown on Tottenham’s Champions League opponents Bayern Munich

Five things we learned from the Russian Grand PrixFive things we learned from the Russian Grand Prix

No decision on Cork ladies football manager vacancy until later this weekNo decision on Cork ladies football manager vacancy until later this week


Lifestyle

Helen O’Callaghan hears about the benefits of breastfeeding.Mother's touch: Skin-to-skin contact and breastfeeding help newborns to thrive

Winter’s already nipping at our toes, so follow advice from Kya deLongchamp on ensuring your heating systems are working safely, reliably and efficiently.How to turn the heat up when the temperature falls

Marina Carr's take on Hecuba is irreverent and unsettling, writes Alan O'Riordan.Marina Carr's take on Hecuba turns Greek account of the Trojan War on its head

After thrilling with Loch na hEala, choreographer Michael Keegan-Dolan again impresses with MÁM at Dublin Theatre Festival, writes Alan O'Riordan.Choreographer impresses once again at Dublin Theatre Festival following success of Loch na hEala

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 10
  • 22
  • 27
  • 38
  • 39
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »