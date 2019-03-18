NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Captain Wes Morgan signs one-year contract extension with Leicester

Monday, March 18, 2019 - 06:18 PM

Leicester captain Wes Morgan has signed a new one-year contract extension, the Premier League club have announced.

The 35-year-old defender’s previous deal was set to expire in the summer.

Morgan has scored two goals in 19 Premier League appearances for the Foxes this season, including a last-minute header which clinched his side a 2-1 weekend win at Burnley.

“Leicester City captain Wes Morgan has signed a new one-year contract extension with the football club to June 2020,” Leicester confirmed on their official website.

“The 35-year-old, who made his 700th appearance in club football against Burnley on Saturday, has been an assured presence for the Foxes this season and will now continue his Leicester City journey into a ninth campaign.”

The former Nottingham Forest centre-half joined Leicester in 2012 and  skippered the club to their Premier League title success in 2016.

The Foxes, who appointed Brendan Rodgers as manager at the end of February after sacking Claude Puel, are 10th in the table after winning three of their last four matches.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Jamie Vardy can reach a century of Premier League goals – Brendan Rodgers

Leicester see large fall in profits due to not being in Champions League

You’ll have to suffer to succeed, warns Foxes boss Rodgers

Claude Puel: We prefer to play the big sides

KEYWORDS

Brendan RodgersLeicester CityWes MorganPremier LeagueLeicester

More in this Section

Seamus Coleman and Sean Maguire sit out Ireland training

Athenry produce late comeback to eliminate Harty champions Midleton

Spurs freeze season-ticket prices for debut campaign at new home

Michael Conlan’s pro-IRA ringwalk song angers unionist politicians


Lifestyle

Video: This is how you can master Marie Kondo’s ‘life-changing’ method of tidying up

Cookbook review: The Flexible Pescatarian by Jo Pratt

How to make your garden a plastic-free zone

4 things you need to know about matcha, the form of green tea that’s getting a lot of buzz

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 16, 2019

    • 7
    • 15
    • 23
    • 37
    • 41
    • 43
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »