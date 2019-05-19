Captain Vincent Kompany to leave Manchester City

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany will leave the club this summer.
The 33-year-old joined the club in the summer of 2008 and has made 360 appearances.
He signed off with victory in the FA Cup final on Saturday, where City thrashed Watford 6-0 to complete a domestic treble.
My captain, my captain 💙@VincentKompany leaves Manchester City
🔵 #mancity https://t.co/4lbs8eubxX— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 19, 2019
Kompany said: “As overwhelming as it is, the time has come for me to go. And what a season to bow out.
“I feel nothing but gratefulness. I am grateful to all those who supported me on a special journey, at a very special club.”
- Press Association