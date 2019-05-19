Captain Vincent Kompany to leave Manchester City

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany will leave the club this summer.

The 33-year-old joined the club in the summer of 2008 and has made 360 appearances.

He signed off with victory in the FA Cup final on Saturday, where City thrashed Watford 6-0 to complete a domestic treble.

Kompany said: “As overwhelming as it is, the time has come for me to go. And what a season to bow out.

“I feel nothing but gratefulness. I am grateful to all those who supported me on a special journey, at a very special club.”

- Press Association