Caoimhin Kelleher to get Liverpool start against Arsenal as he returns to Ireland squad

Liverpool’s third-choice goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher will continue his run in the Carabao Cup against Arsenal.

Assistant manager Pepijn Ljinders confirmed the Corkman, who made his competitive debut in the previous round’s win at MK Dons, will remain in the side despite Alisson Becker’s return to fitness meaning Adrian – who was covering for the Brazil international last month – would normally be in line.

“For me consistency is the most important thing if you want to give players an opportunity,” said Ljinders about the 20-year-old.

“We have Ali as our number one, more than a number one, and Adrian did an unbelievable job for us. Caiomhin started this competition and he will start tomorrow.

“For his age as a goalkeeper, he is very stable. That’s what we like about him. We see a good future for him and want to give him his opportunity and you need these opportunities to grow.”

Kelleher was today named in Mick McCarthy's 39-man provisional squad for the Republic of Ireland's Euro 2020 qualifier against Denmark.

Darren Randolph is included in the squad as he recovers from a thigh strain, although Sheffield Wednesday’s Keiren Westwood and Kelleher are recalled to compete for the position.

“Darren is hopeful that he will be fit for Denmark and he has time on his side,” McCarthy told FAI.ie, although he will scout his rivals for the number one jersey.

“We have to plan for all eventualities however. There is a chance that Caoimhin could play for Liverpool against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday while Keiren got back into the Wednesday team against Leeds last weekend and we will watch him against Blackburn this Saturday.”

Teenager Harvey Elliott will also be in the Liverpool squad having just returned from a 14-day Football Association ban after being found guilty of using offensive language after mocking England and Tottenham captain Harry Kane in a social media video.

“He is ready,” added Ljinders.

“We can’t forget Harvey is still only 16 and we have to be careful. I see, from working with him, a really educated boy and one who is really passionate for the game.”