News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Caoimhin Kelleher to get Liverpool start against Arsenal as he returns to Ireland squad

Caoimhin Kelleher to get Liverpool start against Arsenal as he returns to Ireland squad
By Press Association
Tuesday, October 29, 2019 - 02:13 PM

Liverpool’s third-choice goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher will continue his run in the Carabao Cup against Arsenal.

Assistant manager Pepijn Ljinders confirmed the Corkman, who made his competitive debut in the previous round’s win at MK Dons, will remain in the side despite Alisson Becker’s return to fitness meaning Adrian – who was covering for the Brazil international last month – would normally be in line.

“For me consistency is the most important thing if you want to give players an opportunity,” said Ljinders about the 20-year-old.

“We have Ali as our number one, more than a number one, and Adrian did an unbelievable job for us. Caiomhin started this competition and he will start tomorrow.

“For his age as a goalkeeper, he is very stable. That’s what we like about him. We see a good future for him and want to give him his opportunity and you need these opportunities to grow.”

Kelleher was today named in Mick McCarthy's 39-man provisional squad for the Republic of Ireland's Euro 2020 qualifier against Denmark.

Darren Randolph is included in the squad as he recovers from a thigh strain, although Sheffield Wednesday’s Keiren Westwood and Kelleher are recalled to compete for the position.

“Darren is hopeful that he will be fit for Denmark and he has time on his side,” McCarthy told FAI.ie, although he will scout his rivals for the number one jersey.

“We have to plan for all eventualities however. There is a chance that Caoimhin could play for Liverpool against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday while Keiren got back into the Wednesday team against Leeds last weekend and we will watch him against Blackburn this Saturday.”

Teenager Harvey Elliott will also be in the Liverpool squad having just returned from a 14-day Football Association ban after being found guilty of using offensive language after mocking England and Tottenham captain Harry Kane in a social media video.

“He is ready,” added Ljinders.

“We can’t forget Harvey is still only 16 and we have to be careful. I see, from working with him, a really educated boy and one who is really passionate for the game.”

READ MORE

Manning, Brady, Long, and Parrott named in extended Ireland squad for crucial qualifier

More on this topic

Unai Emery refuses to comment on Granit Xhaka’s future as Arsenal captainUnai Emery refuses to comment on Granit Xhaka’s future as Arsenal captain

Ancelotti believes Napoli can bounce back with positive result against AtalantaAncelotti believes Napoli can bounce back with positive result against Atalanta

Manning, Brady, Long, and Parrott named in extended Ireland squad for crucial qualifierManning, Brady, Long, and Parrott named in extended Ireland squad for crucial qualifier

Matt Doherty confident Wolves are improving amid marathon seasonMatt Doherty confident Wolves are improving amid marathon season


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

TOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Barcelona boss Valverde shrugs off criticism ahead of Real Valladolid clashBarcelona boss Valverde shrugs off criticism ahead of Real Valladolid clash

Clubs could seek increased use of VAR monitorsClubs could seek increased use of VAR monitors

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer trusts Fred to fill Paul Pogba voidOle Gunnar Solskjaer trusts Fred to fill Paul Pogba void

Rugby World Cup final is between the ‘two most powerful’ sides – MitchellRugby World Cup final is between the ‘two most powerful’ sides – Mitchell


Lifestyle

She spent a year living in a car while trying to break into the music industry and is now the hottest ticket in showbusiness. Where did this creative powerhouse, who doesn’t conform to celebrity norms, come from, asks Suzanne Harrington.Sorry Beyonce, make way for a new queen - It’s Lizzo time

With a female 007 on the cards and women refereeing men’s professional soccer matches for the first time, 2019 could prove to be the tipping point year for gender equality.The female trailblazers breaking down barriers

As part of our Made in Munster series, we are talking to local firms devoted to helping individuals and families make the best of their finances, writes Gráinne McGuinness.Made in Munster: Three months, three steps to a financial reboot

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 26, 2019

  • 13
  • 20
  • 37
  • 38
  • 39
  • 47
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »