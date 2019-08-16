Caoimhin Kelleher in line to make Premier League debut after Adrian suffers bizarre injury

Cork's Caoimhin Kelleher could be in line to make his Premier League debut against Southampton this weekend.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Adrian was injured by a supporter during their UEFA Super Cup celebrations this week.

With first-choice goalkeeper Allison also sidelined, the Republic of Ireland under-21 international could be handed a start tomorrow.

Adrian is a doubt after a collision with a supporter during the Super Cup final celebrations on Wednesday.

Immediately after making the decisive save from Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham in the penalty shootout, Adrian was celebrating with his Reds team-mates when a fan ran onto the pitch and accidentally slid into the Spaniard, according to manager Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp, already without first-choice keeper Alisson Becker for a number of weeks because of a calf complaint, is optimistic over his back-up but is ready to deploy 35-year-old Andy Lonergan on Saturday if required.

This is the moment that got Adrian injured and left Klopp fuming at Liverpool fans. Video source @indykaila pic.twitter.com/okavuRjXzb August 16, 2019

When asked whether Adrian’s shootout heroics could boost his confidence, Klopp responded: “It would help him a lot if it would be 100% clear he can play tomorrow.

“A supporter jumped over something, was chased by some security guys, slipped and kicked his ankle. It’s crazy.

“Yesterday it was swollen, today I spoke to him and he said ‘it’s much better than yesterday’ but we have to see. Apart from that it was a brilliant night for him, not only because of the penalty but also because of the game.” Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian is mobbed by his Liverpool team-mates on Wednesday (Peter Byrne/PA)

Alisson’s injury prompted Liverpool to sign Andy Lonergan on a short-term contract, the former Preston, Leeds and Bolton goalkeeper having trained with the Merseysiders over the summer.

Asked whether Lonergan would be ready to deputise, Klopp responded: “Yeah. (Caoimhin) Kelleher is now in training as well, so we have them. If we have to make a decision, we have to make a decision.

“Adrian came in a week before, Andy Lonergan trained longer with us, played half-time in one of the pre-season games.”

- Press Association, additional reporting Joel Slattery

