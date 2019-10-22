News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cancelo believes City are well placed to win Champions League

By Press Association
Tuesday, October 22, 2019 - 11:17 AM

Joao Cancelo believes Manchester City are well placed to win the Champions League.

The Portugal right-back swapped Juventus for the Etihad Stadium in the summer in order to be part of Pep Guardiola’s glory quest.

He feels the team he has left are still capable of winning the competition, but the opportunity to work under Guardiola was too good to turn down.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Tuesday’s Group C clash with Atalanta, the 25-year-old said: “When I came here, I came here also to learn. Pep, I think, is the best manager in today’s football.

“I came here to learn from him, and I think that when I play for him I will always learn something and that’s exactly what I’m doing.

“City are one of the teams that can win the Champions League – no doubt about it.

“I’ve been aiming to win this competition since I was a child. Juventus also want to win but I came here because this is my type of football.”

Cancelo, who has also played for Benfica, Valencia and Inter Milan, joined City in a £60million deal in the summer.

It has taken him time to reach the levels of intensity demanded by Guardiola and to claim a place in the side but he has started City’s last three matches.

Cancelo said: “It’s true it took me some time to learn but what is important is that the club wins.

“I chose to come here. I was happy to wait for my moment and when I finally had an opportunity to play, I did well and the team won.”

City have begun their Champions League campaign with convincing wins over Shakhtar Donetsk and Dinamo Zagreb, both of whom have beaten Atalanta.

Yet the unheralded Italian side are currently third in Serie A and finished in that position last season.

From his experience of playing against them in recent years, Cancelo expects it could be a difficult encounter.

He said: “They’re a strong team, a physical team. Atalanta press very well.

“They have players that are technically skilled and I believe it will be a difficult match. We will have to play well because they have some quality players.

“It will be a lively, interesting match. I hope we will get the three points because obviously if we get to nine points, we will be in a more secure position in the group.”

