Canaries footballer lists Argos as one of his favourite things about Norwich

Tuesday, January 22, 2019 - 06:30 PM

When Norwich City footballer Onel Hernandez was asked whether he enjoyed living in the Norfolk city, fans probably didn’t expect him to cite Argos as one of the reasons why he does.

The Cuban winger, who joined the Canaries in January 2018, has helped Norwich reach second place in the Championship with four goals in his first full season.

But in an interview with the club’s official programme, it wasn’t the magnificent cathedral the 25-year-old mentioned, or the Norfolk Broads, but catalogue retailer Argos.

“I’d never seen an Argos before in my life,” said Hernandez. “I walked inside and saw the catalogue with things you can order.

“You can order bikes, TVs – we don’t have this in Germany. Argos has everything and I’ve never seen this in my life before. When I need something, I buy it from Argos!”

The former Eintracht Braunschweig player also gave a shout-out to clothing retailer H&M as well as Costa Coffee and Boots.

But there’s no doubting that Argos is the shop closest to Hernandez’s heart, prompting the retailer’s social media team to reach out to him with the offer of “a special catalogue signed by our CEO” as well as “a selection of some of our canary-coloured products”.

Forget Dele Alli and Harry Kane, there’s only one partnership in football the fans are interested in these days: Hernandez and Argos.

- Press Association


ArgosNorwich CityOnel Hernandez

