'Can you ask me something about the game?' Matic swerves Mourinho questions

Nemanja Matic, the Manchester United midfielder, tried to swerve questions about Jose Mourinho.

The 30-year-old, who was signed by the sacked Old Trafford manager for Chelsea and for United, admitted he has spoken to his former boss after caretaker replacement Ole Gunnar Solskjaer led them to a 5-1 victory at Cardiff City in his first game in charge.

Asked if he had spoken to Mourinho in the wake of his dismissal, the Serbia international said: “Of course, we spoke after.

But when quizzed about how the Portuguese was, he replied: “Can you ask me something about the game?”

Matic revealed Solskjaer wants United to return to their high intensity attacking style that brought them so much success in the Alex Ferguson years.

“He has had only two days with us but we had a few meetings,” said the midfielder. “He said we need to play more forward, to be more dangerous in attack, to run more, to compete with everything and that’s exactly what we did and we are happy because of that.”

Matic admits the reasons behind Mourinho’s exit were not confined to the manager.

“I said after the Liverpool game we also needed to take responsibility and to do our best to play better and to win games,” he added.

Left back Luke Shaw added: “It’s not very nice when something as big as that happens at the club but I think we all as players and as a team show respect in what happened,” he said. People might be quick to forget what Jose did for United – the three trophies he won – so he did a lot.

“Those people need to respect him and remember what he did for not only us as a team to win those trophies but the fans as well.”