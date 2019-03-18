NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Calvert-Lewin happy to be focal point of Everton attack

Monday, March 18, 2019 - 10:43 PM

Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is relishing the challenge of leading the line for Everton.

The 22-year-old is manager Marco Silva’s first choice ahead of £27million Turkey international Cenk Tosun and has responded by equalling the best goalscoring return of his short career with eight this season.

In the last few weeks, he has asked questions of Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk and Chelsea’s David Luiz.

With the club still needing an out-and-out main centre-forward to replace Romelu Lukaku, Calvert-Lewin wants to establish himself in the role permanently.

“I’ve played in my favoured position for the last few games now,” he said.

“I’ve proved what I can do up there with my current performances, and I’m helping the team to put in good performances and results. I’m hitting the back of the net as well.

“Everyone knows you have to lead the line, and it comes with great responsibility. I will take that pressure on my shoulders. I want to lead the line for Everton. I’m happy to be doing that at the moment.

“If I want to get to where I want to get to and score many goals for Everton, I have to take that responsibility on.

“I’d like to think my last few performances have shown that I can lead the line and I’m capable of taking that responsibility and lead the lads from the front.”

Eleventh-placed Everton’s problem all season has been consistency as the win over Chelsea – the first over a top-six side in over two years – was only their third from their last nine league matches.

Silva’s side have also only won back-to-back league matches once this season –  in October – which has scuppered hopes of challenging the top six.

“That is why where we are at the moment,” added Calvert-Lewin.

“We have to be honest with ourselves, there have been times when we have not come to the floor as we should have.

“Consistency is key and momentum. There is no hiding place. We are all aware it is not good to be winning and then losing games. We want to go on winning streaks and build momentum.

“We can build momentum from Chelsea; there are seven games left and we have to try to win those.

“I don’t necessarily think it is about taking momentum into next season. For me, it is about this season.

“There are still seven games left to finish as high as we can and that is what we are looking to do – to chase that seventh spot and finish as high as we can up the table.”

- Press Association

