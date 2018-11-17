Callum Robinson wants Ireland to be more creative against Denmark

Callum Robinson has insisted the Republic of Ireland have nothing to lose as they head into Monday night's Nations League trip to Denmark.

Ireland have already been relegated to League C as a result of last night's 2-1 victory for the Danes over Wales in Cardiff and will have only pride for which to play in Aarhus.

But after a run of just one win in 10 games and growing frustration over a brand of football which has left supporters craving creativity - Ireland were booed off after Thursday night's goalless friendly draw with Northern Ireland at the Aviva Stadium - Preston striker Robinson has called for a response.

He said: "We have got to go there and be positive. We know that we have got to get a win no matter what, so we will go there and take the positives from here, a clean sheet, and hopefully we can build on that and be a little bit more creative up top.

"Yes, of course. The fans come out and come to watch and be entertained - that's why they come.

"Obviously they feel a little bit disappointed at the moment with us, which is fair enough, but we have got to stick together as a group and hopefully come out a better side after a few more trips here."

The game will be the fourth meeting between the sides in a little more than 12 months with Ireland securing a creditable 0-0 draw in Copenhagen in the first leg of their World Cup play-off in November last year before capitulating in a 5-1 horror show in Dublin in the return.

There was another stalemate at the Aviva in the Nations League last month and - while familiarity may breed contempt - Robinson knows he and his team-mates will have their work cut out against Age Hareide's men once again even if they can draw upon the resilience they showed on their last trip to Denmark.

He said: "That will give some real belief in the camp. Most of the players were over there then, so I think that will be positive going there.

"Denmark have got a lot of quality, as you saw last month. They have got some good players and it's going to be tough one.

"But the boys are going to stick together and hopefully go out there and get a good result."

Goals have been in almost as short supply as wins for Ireland in 2018 - their eight games to date have yielded just four - although they can at least console themselves with the fact that they do not concede too many either.

Robinson said: "It's nice to keep a clean sheet, but now we need something to build on from there.

"We know we're keeping clean sheets; hopefully now we can be brave and get on the ball and try to create some more chances further up the pitch and we should be okay."