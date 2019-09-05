Callum Robinson to lead the line for Republic in crunch tie

Callum Robinson has shaken off a slight thigh injury to start for the Republic of Ireland in this evening's crunch Euro 2020 qualifier against Switzerland.

The Sheffield United forward will be helping to support his club-mate David McGoldrick in the Irish attack.

James McClean will start on the left-wing with Jeff Hendrick winning his 50th cap in midfield.

Conor Hourihane and Glenn Whelan join Hendrick in midfield.

Manager Mick McCarthy has picked a back-four of Enda Stevens, Richard Keogh, Shane Duffy and captain Seamus Coleman while Darren Radolph is between the sticks.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm