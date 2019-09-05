News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Callum Robinson to lead the line for Republic in crunch tie

Callum Robinson to lead the line for Republic in crunch tie
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, September 05, 2019 - 07:37 PM

Callum Robinson has shaken off a slight thigh injury to start for the Republic of Ireland in this evening's crunch Euro 2020 qualifier against Switzerland.

The Sheffield United forward will be helping to support his club-mate David McGoldrick in the Irish attack.

James McClean will start on the left-wing with Jeff Hendrick winning his 50th cap in midfield.

Conor Hourihane and Glenn Whelan join Hendrick in midfield.

Manager Mick McCarthy has picked a back-four of Enda Stevens, Richard Keogh, Shane Duffy and captain Seamus Coleman while Darren Radolph is between the sticks.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm

READ MORE

'I'm surprised his wife wasn't involved in the staff': Roy Keane criticises Alex Ferguson tenure

More on this topic

Goalkeeper an area of concern, says KilbaneGoalkeeper an area of concern, says Kilbane

Morrison hails 'class act' Keane

Keane thrilled by reception

Keane earns praise after first game back

Republic of IrelandTOPIC: Rep of Ireland v Romania

More in this Section

Bale ‘raring to go’ for Wales in Euro 2020 qualifierBale ‘raring to go’ for Wales in Euro 2020 qualifier

Sexton and Earls return for Schmidt's final home gameSexton and Earls return for Schmidt's final home game

Patchell named in much-changed Wales team for Dublin clashPatchell named in much-changed Wales team for Dublin clash

5 Talking Points ahead of the Italian Grand Prix5 Talking Points ahead of the Italian Grand Prix


Lifestyle

They get to eat and take photos for a living. It sounds like the dream.How to spot a food influencer when you’re out to dinner

Celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Cardi B are doing their best to recreate some iconic 1990s hairstyles.6 of the most retro 90s hair trends making a comeback

My dad became ill before I became a writer and died before he got to see his name in the acknowledgements of my first two books.Sophie White: “I came up with the idea for my novel while I watched my father recede into a terrifying void of illness”

The designer is responsible for the iconic red-soled shoes which have become symbols of wealth and luxury.Christian Louboutin’s fashion legacy as he wins a major couture award

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 04, 2019

  • 7
  • 22
  • 27
  • 30
  • 41
  • 42
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »