Callum O’Dowda signs new deal at Bristol City

Callum O’Dowda has committed his future to Bristol City.

The 24-year-old winger, who arrived at Ashton Gate from Oxford in 2016, has signed a new three-year deal at the club.

Republic of Ireland international O’Dowda told City’s official website: “I’m delighted to have this new contract and I’m really excited about the ambition of the club and the future.

“I’m determined to carry on giving my all and contributing to what we are striving for, which is taking Bristol City into the Premier League.”

City boss Lee Johnson added: “Callum is an important member of the squad and it’s great news for his team-mates, staff and the supporters that he will be here for at least the next three seasons.

“He offers so much pace and trickery and he has developed his game since he first arrived here.”