News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Callum McGregor commits to Celtic

Callum McGregor commits to Celtic
By Press Association
Wednesday, November 06, 2019 - 10:00 AM

Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor has signed a new five-year contract.

The Scottish champions rebuffed interest from Leicester in the Scotland international towards the end of the summer transfer window and have moved to tie him down until at least the summer of 2024.

A club statement read: “Celtic are delighted to announce that Callum McGregor has signed a new five-year contract that will see him remain at the club until at least the summer of 2024.”

A Hoops academy graduate, McGregor made his debut in 2014 and has scored 55 goals in 290 appearances.

The 26-year-old, who has played 17 times for his country, has won five Ladbrokes Premiership titles, three Scottish Cups and three League Cups at Celtic.

READ MORE

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang confirmed as Arsenal’s new captain

More on this topic

Celtic make it a hat-trick of wins with crushing victory at AberdeenCeltic make it a hat-trick of wins with crushing victory at Aberdeen

Celtic striker Vakoun Issouf Bayo willing to wait for first-team chancesCeltic striker Vakoun Issouf Bayo willing to wait for first-team chances

Henrik Larsson will not be Southend’s new boss as club’s plans fall throughHenrik Larsson will not be Southend’s new boss as club’s plans fall through

Edouard puts Celtic in Europa League command to ease heat on LennonEdouard puts Celtic in Europa League command to ease heat on Lennon

Callum McGregorScottish PremiershipCelticTOPIC: Celtic FC

More in this Section

'To be European Number One would be really special': Lowry targeting Dubai finale to dream year'To be European Number One would be really special': Lowry targeting Dubai finale to dream year

'I couldn't grip my stick properly': Irish hero Upton scored winning penalty with broken wrist'I couldn't grip my stick properly': Irish hero Upton scored winning penalty with broken wrist

Vitoria boss Ivo Vieira ready for ‘difficult’ Arsenal testVitoria boss Ivo Vieira ready for ‘difficult’ Arsenal test

Munster confirm talks with two South Africa World Cup winnersMunster confirm talks with two South Africa World Cup winners


Lifestyle

I am in my sixties and have a brown patch on my cheek ... is there anything you could suggest that might lighten the dark patch?Skin Nerd: What can I do to lighten a brown patch on my cheek?

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 02, 2019

  • 3
  • 18
  • 28
  • 30
  • 31
  • 47
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »