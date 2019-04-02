NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Callum Hudson-Odoi in line for first Premier League start

Tuesday, April 02, 2019 - 02:08 PM

Maurizio Sarri says Callum Hudson-Odoi is likely to be handed his first Premier League start in one of Chelsea’s next two matches.

Sarri has come in for heavy criticism for his reluctance to play the 18-year-old England international, with unhappy Blues fans chanting the winger’s name during Sunday’s unconvincing win at Cardiff.

“First of all, in pre-season after four or five training sessions, I realised that Callum was really a player with very great potential,” said head coach Sarri, whose side host Brighton on Wednesday before West Ham visit Stamford Bridge on Monday.

“In my opinion, in that moment, he wasn’t ready to play at this level.

“But during this season he has improved and now he’s ready to play.

“I know Callum very well and I want him to improve more because his potential is high and Callum is always in my mind.

“In my opinion, he is our future and now he is ready to play. Probably he will start tomorrow or in the next match.”

- Press Association

