NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Calls for Puskas Award after spectacular non-league strike

Monday, March 25, 2019 - 09:52 AM

A non-league footballer has been touted to win the FIFA Puskas Award after scoring a spectacular goal in the eighth tier of English football.

Jason Cowley’s deft flick and volley put Bromsgrove Sporting FC ahead against Corby Town in the Southern League Division One Central.

Since going viral on social media, Cowley’s goal has been touted as a potential winner of the Puskas Award, FIFA’s annual recognition for the “most beautiful” goal of the year.

The club told the Press Association they “definitely think it qualifies” for the award.

“It shouldn’t just be the top leagues’ players that get a look-in; an amazing goal is an amazing goal at any level – and this was certainly that,” they said.

“What a great advert for the quality you can see in non-league football as well!”

“I was shocked that I did it myself really,” Cowley said after the match.

“The ball came to me and normally I try to do it over the defender and run but this time I thought, ‘I’m hitting it’.

“I didn’t really know how to celebrate.”

Cowley is Bromsgrove Sporting’s record goalscorer, having recently bagged his 100th for the club, and they describe him as “quite simply a brilliant player”.

“Despite the nature of this exceptional goal, which is undoubtedly one of the best goals the Victoria Ground has ever seen in its 109-year history, our loyal support have come to expect nothing less from Jason,” they said.

“From the moment he joined, he became an instant hit with fans, and goals like this make it easy to see why.”

Cowley’s goal in the 45th minute made it 1-0 at the break, before late strikes from Bromsgrove Sporting’s John Pykett and Corby Town’s Joel Carta made the final score 2-1.

The win put Cowley’s side top of the league, a point ahead of Peterborough Sports who have two games in hand, while Corby Town are third.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Sleeping next to a loud snorer? Here’s how to finally get some peace at night

Wild elephant wanders around busy Chinese town

Gardaí investigating fatal Tallaght shooting arrest 22-year-old man

International Waffle Day: 9 weird flavours to try now

KEYWORDS

Non-league footballPuskas Award

More in this Section

Reiss Nelson reflects on German education as Hoffenheim loan deal nears the end

'I have always been impressed by them' - Mick McCarthy well aware of Georgia challenge

Wales’ youngsters will learn from Slovakia test – Ryan Giggs

Josh Magennis is confident Northern Ireland can qualify for Euro 2020


Lifestyle

Sleeping next to a loud snorer? Here’s how to finally get some peace at night

Seven blissful places to go on a mother-daughter date this weekend

Appliance of Science: Why do we age?

Why anis don’t put all eggs in one basket

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 23, 2019

    • 9
    • 10
    • 23
    • 29
    • 42
    • 47
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »