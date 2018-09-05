Calf injury sees Alan Browne out of Wales clash

Alan Browne has been ruled out of Republic of Ireland’s vital UEFA Nations League clash against Wales.

The Preston midfielder has suffered a calf injury.

Injury Update | Alan Browne has been ruled out of the game with a calf injury.

Browne's absence makes it all the more likely that Conor Hourihane will start in midfield tomorrow night in Cardiff.

Meanwhile, team captain Seamus Coleman has revealed that he feels as good as he did before the horror injury he received against Wales in March 2017.

“I want to enjoy every moment I get to put on that green shirt now,” Coleman said in the latest video of #TheCallUp series.

Overcoming the adversity of the injury, the Donegal native claimed that while he never doubted that he would be back, it does go to show how fragile the career can be.

“Mentally, you’ve just got to put in the grind, you’ve got to put the work in.”

Following the disappointment of not qualifying for the World Cup, the focus is now on the European Championship in 2020 with Coleman claiming the players now expect to be at these tournaments and will do all that they can to make sure they qualify.