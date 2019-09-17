News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Cagliari avoid punishment over fans’ alleged racist abuse of Lukaku

Cagliari avoid punishment over fans’ alleged racist abuse of Lukaku
By Press Association
Tuesday, September 17, 2019 - 05:28 PM

Cagliari have avoided punishment after supporters allegedly aimed racist abuse at Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku earlier this month.

Former Manchester United player Lukaku appeared to be subjected to monkey chants as he prepared to take – and score – a match-winning penalty in Inter’s 2-1 Serie A victory on September 1 at the Sardegna Arena.

However, following an investigation the Italian Football Federation’s (FIGC) sporting justice panel has ruled that the chants could not be considered discriminatory in terms of their “scale and realisation”.

Lukaku faced chanting from the Sardegna Arena stands as he prepared to take a penalty for Inter Milan (Martin Rickett/PA)
Lukaku faced chanting from the Sardegna Arena stands as he prepared to take a penalty for Inter Milan (Martin Rickett/PA)

A statement from Lega Serie A today said the panel had therefore decided not to apply sanctions to Cagliari.

Cagliari police told FIGC investigators that “only on the occasion” of Lukaku’s penalty were “chants, shouts and whistles aimed at the opposition athlete as he prepared to take his shot”.

Individual spectators were observed chanting at the Belgian but, because of the volume of the noise emanating from the stand, it was not clear what was being said and so it could not be proven that it was discriminatory.

After the match, Lukaku urged action against racism in football.

The 26-year-old wrote on Instagram: “Football is a game to be enjoyed by everyone and we shouldn’t accept any form of discrimination that will put our game in shame. I hope the football federations all over (the) world react strongly on all cases of discrimination.”

Cagliari were, meanwhile, fined €5,000 after fans threw bottles onto the Stadio Ennio Tardini pitch during Sunday’s 3-1 league win at Parma.

READ MORE

Muscle problem puts Man City's John Stones out for up to five weeks

- Press Association

More on this topic

Bulgarian Football Union rejects Southgate’s racism concernsBulgarian Football Union rejects Southgate’s racism concerns

Tommy Robinson freed from jail two months into contempt of court sentenceTommy Robinson freed from jail two months into contempt of court sentence

England boss Southgate fears further racist abuse in Sofia next monthEngland boss Southgate fears further racist abuse in Sofia next month

Victims of race crimes not protected across Europe, report claimsVictims of race crimes not protected across Europe, report claims


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

Romelu LukakuItaly Serie ACagliariTOPIC: Racism

More in this Section

Former Kildare manager Cian O’Neill becomes Cork senior football coachFormer Kildare manager Cian O’Neill becomes Cork senior football coach

England cricketer Ben Stokes blasts The Sun for ‘disgusting’ report on family tragedyEngland cricketer Ben Stokes blasts The Sun for ‘disgusting’ report on family tragedy

World Rugby open to larger World Cup squads but requests came too late for Japan 2019World Rugby open to larger World Cup squads but requests came too late for Japan 2019

The lowdown on Manchester City’s Champions League opponents Shakhtar DonestskThe lowdown on Manchester City’s Champions League opponents Shakhtar Donestsk


Lifestyle

Whether you’re into a ‘no make-up make-up’ look or jet black lipstick, LFW had it all.These are the biggest beauty looks from a vampy London Fashion Week

It will take you out of your beauty comfort zone, but is remarkably easy to pull off.London Fashion Week: This top make-up artist wants you to ditch your cat-eye for a ‘blue fade’

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine advises a 20-something man who isn’t having any luck meeting women in bars and clubs.Ask a counsellor: ‘Neither me or my mates have had a date for years – what are we doing wrong?’

As Aussie beer and cider brand Gayle launches in the UK, Abi Jackson finds out more from co-founder Virginia Buckworth.‘Brewed with love’: How new Aussie brand Gayle is putting ‘gay ale’ on the world drinks map

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME DONAL`S VLOG FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 14, 2019

  • 16
  • 21
  • 24
  • 30
  • 31
  • 43
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »