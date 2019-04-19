NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Cabo go top after seeing off Wexford

By John Fallon
Friday, April 19, 2019 - 11:26 PM

Cabinteely went top of the First Division last night by beating Wexford 2-0 in Ferrycarrig.

Ownership of the lead has proved a temporary privilege for several teams in a frenetic start to the season but Cabo are in possession today thanks to first-half goals by the prolific Rob Manley and Jack Watson.

Wexford’s comeback hopes were extinguished with 20 minutes left when Owen McCormack was sent off for incurring his second booking.

Shelbourne remain in contention after overcoming Limerick 2-0 at Tolka Park. Goals late in the first half by former Bohemians duo Karl Moore and Lorcan Fitzgerald clinched the vital points.

READ MORE

Pochettino expects Manchester City to ‘fight’ for Premier League crown

Galway put behind them a string of bad results to register a resounding 3-0 win at Athlone Town. Cian Murphy had them ahead at the interval before Conor Melody, Vinny Faherty, and Wilson Waweru completed the rout.

Bray Wanderers also found their groove again by coming out tops against promotion rivals Drogheda United 3-1. Dylan McGlade’s hat-trick did the trick, despite Luke Gallagher pulling one back for Drogs when they trailed 2-0 early in the second half.

In tonight’s First Division fixture, Cobh Ramblers host the only unbeaten team in both divisions, Longford Town. Kick off at St Colman’s Park is 7pm.

Meanwhile, in last night’s FAI Cup preliminary round ties, Rockmount went down 5-1 to Maynooth University, while Collinstown beat St Mochta’s 1-0.

In Scottish women’s football, Cork striker Clare Shine scored the winner in Glasgow City’s impressive 2-1 win over Celtic.

READ MORE

Unhappy return for Liam Buckley as first half goals gives Saints the win

More on this topic

Greene goal keeps Rovers well ahead of chasing pack

Unhappy return for Liam Buckley as first half goals gives Saints the win

Students taught a lesson as Bohs cruise to impressive win

Waterford forget off-field woes to pile the pressure on Cork

More in this Section

Newcastle will not overspend to remain in the Premier League, insists Charnley

'Without the Rás we’re now the biggest stage race in the country'

Five games to savour ahead of a Cork hurling weekend

The fairytale outcome is Ajax shading a Cruyff derby


Lifestyle

Wish List: Mellow yellow in the bedroom and beyond

10 ways to help protect your child’s online reputation

Lindsay Woods: Easter break is like the amuse-bouche to the main event, the summer holidays

Birth of Modernism in Irish art

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 17, 2019

    • 7
    • 30
    • 35
    • 37
    • 41
    • 42
    • 14

Full Lotto draw results »