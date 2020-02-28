News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Byrne’s winner gets Cork City off the mark against Finn Harps

By David Ludzik
Friday, February 28, 2020 - 10:14 PM

CORK CITY 1 FINN HARPS 0

Alec Byrne’s second-half header saw Cork City register their first points of the season after a hard-earned 1-0 victory over an unlucky Finn Harps in Friday night’s SSE Airtricity League Premier Division game at Turner's Cross.

Cork City goalkeeper Liam Bossin lies injured after the incident with Finn Harps' Alex Kogler that led to a disallowed goal at Turner's Cross. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Cork City goalkeeper Liam Bossin lies injured after the incident with Finn Harps' Alex Kogler that led to a disallowed goal at Turner's Cross. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Having shipped 10 goals and failing to score in their first three league games, it was imperative Neale Fenn’s side got something from last night’s game against perennial strugglers Harps. And after an impressive second-half performance, Fenn will be hoping Byrne’s winner will give his new-look side confidence after their poor start to the season.

Ollie Horgan’s Finn Harps look a much stronger outfit on paper this season, and his side went into the game with a win and a draw from their first two games. The Donegal side started the brighter of the two in the sodden conditions and Ruairi Harkin had Liam Bossin scrambling early on when he tried his luck from long range, but the former Derry City man’s curling effort flew inches wide.

The home side were struggling to keep hold of the ball early on, but Dylan McGlade had a great chance in the 13th minute following a superb run by Daire O’Connor, but the City striker shot tamely wide from 12 yards.

Horgan’s side were well on top in the opening half and Bossin had to come to his side’s rescue in the 27th minute when he saved well with his legs from Karl O’Sullivan.

The first half ended in controversy when Bossin couldn’t hold Harkin’s long-range effort, and as the City ‘keeper scrambled to gather the ball, new signing Alex Kogler skidded in and collided with the City ‘keeper before bundling the ball over the line.

It did look like a foul, but referee Neil Doyle gave the goal much to the disbelief of the City bench. Then, with Bossin receiving lengthy treatment after the collision, Doyle eventually went and consulted with his assistant before disallowing the goal. Cue mayhem on the Finn Harps bench and the players surrounding referee Doyle demanding he change his decision again. Bossin had to be substituted after the collision, with Mark McNulty taking his place.

The exciting Dalling, on-loan from QPR, went close twice just after the break as Fenn’s side started the half with a lot more energy and were rewarded with the opener in the 55th minute, when Alec Byrne headed home McGlade’s corner kick.

Ryan Connolly then set up Kogler midway through the second half, only for Ronan Hurley to come to his side’s rescue as he cleared off the line before City counter-attacked and Dalling had McGinley beaten but his shot got stuck in the mud in the goalmouth.

Webster smashed an effort narrowly wide late on as Harps looked for an equaliser, but it was City who held on for the much needed three points.

CORK CITY: Bossin (McNulty 45); Stabana (Fleming 45), Olowu, Redmond, Hurley; Ochieng, Morrissey, Byrne; O'Connor, Dalling, McGlade (Murphy 88).

FINN HARPS: McGinley; McEleney, Sadiki, Todd, Russell; Webster, R Harkin (Delap 90), B McNamee, Connolly; O’Sullivan (Saul 73), Kogler (Cretaro 73).

Referee: N Doyle (Dublin).

A footballer's life: 3 Stephen McPhail

More on this topic

Jaze Kabia’s first goal enough for ShelbourneJaze Kabia’s first goal enough for Shelbourne

Jack Byrne strikes the winner as Shamrock Rovers take Tallaght thriller over DundalkJack Byrne strikes the winner as Shamrock Rovers take Tallaght thriller over Dundalk

Stephen Mallon makes his mark on Derry debutStephen Mallon makes his mark on Derry debut

Jamal Lewis strike gives Norwich vital victory over LeicesterJamal Lewis strike gives Norwich vital victory over Leicester

TOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Five key storylines to follow at the National Indoor ChampionshipsFive key storylines to follow at the National Indoor Championships

Weekend previews and predictions: Old rivalries renewed as League campaigns enter crunch phaseWeekend previews and predictions: Old rivalries renewed as League campaigns enter crunch phase

Only chosen few may be allowed speak to refereesOnly chosen few may be allowed speak to referees

Harty Cup postponement may have big impact on sidelinesHarty Cup postponement may have big impact on sidelines


Lifestyle

Spring has sprung and a new Munster festival promises to celebrate its arrival with gusto, says Eve Kelliher.Spring has sprung: Munster festival promises to celebrate with gusto

The spotlight will fall on two Munster architects in a new showcase this year.Munster architects poised to build on their strengths

Prepare to fall for leather, whatever the weather, says Annmarie O'Connor.Trend of the week: It's always leather weather

The starting point for Michael West’s new play, in this joint production by Corn Exchange and the Abbey, is an alternative, though highly familiar, 1970s Ireland. You know, elections every few weeks, bad suits, wide ties, and a seedy nexus of politics and property development.Theatre Review: The Fall of the Second Republic at Abbey Theatre, Dublin

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

  • 2
  • 11
  • 26
  • 31
  • 40
  • 47
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »