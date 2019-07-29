News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Bury’s League One opener against MK Dons suspended

By Press Association
Monday, July 29, 2019 - 10:15 PM

Bury’s opening Sky Bet League One match against MK Dons has been suspended after failing to satisfy the English Football League that the club have the necessary finances in place.

And the Shakers’ second fixture, away at Accrington Stanley the following Saturday, is already under threat if suitable proof cannot be produced by noon on Friday.

However, Bolton’s League One match against Wycombe Wanderers will go ahead on Saturday after the EFL declared itself satisfied about their financial position.

Both clubs had been given until 5pm on Monday to provide the necessary information to show they had the finances to be able to fulfil league requirements.

An EFL statement read: “Following continued and comprehensive discussions with the ownership at Bury and other interested parties throughout Monday, the EFL board is not satisfied it has received the necessary evidence in regard to the outstanding information it requires that demonstrates how the club will be funded moving forwards.

“As a result of not meeting Monday’s 5pm deadline, which had been extended on two previous occasions, the EFL board feels it has been placed in an unenviable position and, regrettably, has opted to take the reluctant decision to suspend Saturday’s opening day fixture with MK Dons under the provision of EFL Regulation 28.2.

“In addition, the EFL board, if not in possession of the necessary evidence by 12pm on Friday 2 August 2019, will make a determination as to whether to suspend Bury’s away fixture at Accrington Stanley on Saturday 10 August 2019.”

- Press Association

