News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Bury’s game against Gillingham suspended

Bury’s game against Gillingham suspended
By Press Association
Tuesday, August 13, 2019 - 04:54 PM

Bury’s Sky Bet League One game against Gillingham this weekend has been suspended, the English Football League has announced.

The Shakers, deducted 12 points for entering into a company voluntary arrangement (CVA), have been issued with a notice of withdrawal of membership by the EFL and their first three games of the campaign have already been postponed.

“The EFL Board has suspended Bury FC’s fixture with Gillingham on Saturday August 17, 2019 as it has not received the outstanding evidence required by today’s 9am deadline.”

The EFL added: “The EFL has made it clear that it cannot continue suspending fixtures indefinitely and the deadline of August 23 for withdrawal of membership remains in place.

“However, the EFL remains committed to working with the club to try and find a successful conclusion.”

Bury have vowed to fight for survival despite the looming threat of having their 125-year league membership terminated.

Bury owner Steve Dale, who replaced Stewart Day in December 2018 after buying the debt-ridden club for £1,  revealed on Monday he is ready to sell.

The Shakers have received a bid and the senior staff want Dale to sell up.

“Due to the agenda with the EFL, my health and recent events at the club I can confirm I am happy to pass the club on to the next custodian. For an agreed consideration and them being the right fit for Bury,” Dale told BBC Radio Manchester.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Hearts sign goalkeeper Joel Pereira from Manchester UnitedHearts sign goalkeeper Joel Pereira from Manchester United

Globetrotting Irish striker scores hat-trick for Israeli clubGlobetrotting Irish striker scores hat-trick for Israeli club

Liverpool’s heroes of Istanbul: Where are they now?Liverpool’s heroes of Istanbul: Where are they now?

Bayern Munich sign Inter Milan forward Ivan Perisic on loanBayern Munich sign Inter Milan forward Ivan Perisic on loan

Company Voluntary ArrangementEnglish Football LeagueGIllinghamLeague 1BuryTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Cullen sizes up World Cup contendersCullen sizes up World Cup contenders

‘Fennelly was not mentioned enough after semi-final’‘Fennelly was not mentioned enough after semi-final’

Cody has faced up to seven Tipp bossesCody has faced up to seven Tipp bosses

Even the greatest of them all feels ‘helpless’ when matchday arrivesEven the greatest of them all feels ‘helpless’ when matchday arrives


Lifestyle

Shot in a Dublin tenement house, it features a ghost haunting the rooms in surreal projection setups, fashion loaned from the runways of Milan, and dance sequences by Fiachra.Watch: Cork musician fuses trad music, dance and Milanese fashion

Lorna Siggins meets an upbeat teacher of qi gong, a Chinese mindfulness practice that operates on a system of 12 essential movements.Mindful movement: Recharge with the help of qi gong

Country manor offers style, character and plenty of relaxation, writes Rowena Walsh.Lots of luxury and character at Lyrath country manor

Helen O’Callaghan on the difficulties students face in living away from home.College accommodation: Secure, affordable housing proving a real challenge

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 10, 2019

  • 6
  • 12
  • 28
  • 33
  • 44
  • 45
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »