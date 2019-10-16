News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Bury suffering ‘death by a thousand cuts’

Bury suffering ‘death by a thousand cuts’
By Press Association
Wednesday, October 16, 2019 - 09:07 PM

A Bury supporters’ group says the club is suffering “death by a thousand cuts” after a winding-up petition against the Shakers was adjourned.

Bury had their membership of the English Football League withdrawn in August due to financial problems, and the PA news agency understands the club’s absence from this season’s FA Cup will mean a bye to the second round for the last team left in the pot when the first-round draw is made.

On Wednesday, HM Revenue and Customs’ bid to wind up the club was adjourned in the High Court in London, with judge Mark Mullen saying he would reconsider the case on October 30.

Bury’s absence will mean a change to the FA Cup draw (Peter Byrne/PA)
Bury’s absence will mean a change to the FA Cup draw (Peter Byrne/PA)

Asked if he thought the day’s events had simply delayed the inevitable, Forever Bury director Dean Hamer told BBC Radio 5 Live: “The fan inside me thinks it’s death by a thousand cuts to be completely honest.

“It’s very frustrating and disappointing. But then my head says at the end of the day we’ve got to give every opportunity for the club to be saved.

“I feel that Forever Bury have explored and exhausted every avenue to be able to do that. It gives a little bit of time for maybe the last-minute, last-ditch opportunity to arise.

“But realistically, for me, today I think it should have been liquidated, and I was fully expecting it to be.

Bury supporters are looking into the possibility of setting up a phoenix club (Peter Byrne/PA)
Bury supporters are looking into the possibility of setting up a phoenix club (Peter Byrne/PA)

“It’s very disappointing to be put in a position again where we are death by a thousand cuts, that’s the only way I can put it.”

Hamer was then asked about trying to set up a ‘phoenix club’ and said: “We’ve had a working party that have been looking at a phoenix option, and that is gathering momentum now.

“I think there’s over 100 volunteers within that group now who are all actively looking at a phoenix club, and that’s something we’re definitely going to be doing going forward.

“It’s not going to be an easy task, we know that, but it doesn’t matter if it takes 10 years or 15 years, we will be a league club again, and we’ll be back in League Two or League One, where we belong.”

We've got to pull together. We have to unite as one and do the right thing together

He added: “Obviously the supporters’ trust would have the control (of a phoenix club), but I really want to stress the point that it would be a democratic process and fans would have a say in that club. I think that’s the one positive we can take out of this whole situation.

“There’s a lot of negatives – we’ve lost history, the club we’ve all supported all our lives. But the real opportunity here is that we’ve got a potential to have a fan-owned club. This might even be a once-in-a-generation situation, and we’ve got to grasp it.

“We’ve got to pull together. We have to unite as one and do the right thing together.”

Last week it emerged Bury’s bid to apply for entry to the National League system had been given the backing of the Football Association.

James Frith, the MP for Bury North, met with senior members of the FA board to discuss possible admission to the fifth or sixth level of the football pyramid.

More on this topic

Paul Pogba out of Liverpool clash and David De Gea doubtfulPaul Pogba out of Liverpool clash and David De Gea doubtful

‘Just put your head on it’: Non-league footballer scores header from own half‘Just put your head on it’: Non-league footballer scores header from own half

Evans backs Northern Ireland bid to reach Euro 2020 through play-offsEvans backs Northern Ireland bid to reach Euro 2020 through play-offs

De Gea limps off injured as Spain book Euros spot with last-gasp equaliserDe Gea limps off injured as Spain book Euros spot with last-gasp equaliser


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

English Football LeagueFA CupBuryTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

'There are much better options' - Phil Mickelson did not expect Presidents Cup wild card'There are much better options' - Phil Mickelson did not expect Presidents Cup wild card

Celtic striker Vakoun Issouf Bayo willing to wait for first-team chancesCeltic striker Vakoun Issouf Bayo willing to wait for first-team chances

Rob Herring flying to Japan to replace injured Sean CroninRob Herring flying to Japan to replace injured Sean Cronin

Tokyo 2020 marathon and race walking to be moved to Sapporo’s cooler climateTokyo 2020 marathon and race walking to be moved to Sapporo’s cooler climate


Lifestyle

We know porridge is one of the best ways to start the day but being virtuous day in, day out can be boring.The Shape I'm In: Food blogger Indy Power

Sheila O’Flanagan can’t pin down an exact number of books she has written.First lady of fiction: Sheila O'Flanagan is happy to be accessible

This might not be the most entertaining topic but it is that time of year when colds, flus and nasty bugs enter classrooms and homes.Mum's the Word: Top tips for keeping nasty bugs and illnesses at bay

Laura Whalen is a Munster-based dollmaker and mother-of-five, and the founder of the Bábóg project, a community crafting drive to make a commemorative doll for all the babies born in Irish mother and baby homes.Made in Munster: Meet the West Cork dollmaker who uses bio-degradable materials for her craft

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 16, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 23
  • 30
  • 45
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »