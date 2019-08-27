News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Bury on the brink as C&N takeover deal falls through

Bury on the brink as C&N takeover deal falls through
By Press Association
Tuesday, August 27, 2019 - 04:14 PM

Bury are now almost certain to be expelled from the English Football League after a proposed takeover by C&N Sporting Risk has fallen through, just 90 minutes before a league-set deadline for the deal to be completed.

The League One club’s owner Steve Dale was originally given until midnight on Friday to prove he could pay off Bury’s debts and fund the next two seasons or find someone who could.

Two hours before that deadline expired, Dale told reporters he had sold the club to C&N, a London-based sports analytics company set up by former Labour spin doctor Alastair Campbell’s son Rory Campbell and former Barnet caretaker manager Henry Newman, who met while scouting for West Ham.

This seemed to be the rescue Bury fans had been praying for and on Saturday morning the EFL extended its deadline until 5pm today to give Dale and C&N more time to complete the deal.

C&N, however, was disappointed not to be given more time and has now issued a statement to say it simply cannot proceed – a decision that leaves the 134-year-old club needing a miracle.

In a statement, C&N said: “We are grateful to the EFL for the short extension they granted to us so that we could continue with due diligence, and for their acceptance of our proof of funds capable of mounting a credible takeover. This has been worked on around the clock by our team and advisors for the past 72 hours.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Bolton fan, 7, scrubs seats as rival supporters gather to help crisis-hit BuryBolton fan, 7, scrubs seats as rival supporters gather to help crisis-hit Bury

Gbamin blow for EvertonGbamin blow for Everton

Bournemouth defender Smith enjoying new lease of life in MLSBournemouth defender Smith enjoying new lease of life in MLS

Leicester captain Morgan: We want a real good cup run this seasonLeicester captain Morgan: We want a real good cup run this season

BuryC&N Sporting RiskEFLEnglish Football LeagueHenry NewmanJoy HartRory CampbellTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Two Irish crews qualify for World Rowing Championship semi-finalsTwo Irish crews qualify for World Rowing Championship semi-finals

Ex-director looking forward as Bury hope for salvationEx-director looking forward as Bury hope for salvation

Bolton future ‘still in doubt’ ahead of EFL deadlineBolton future ‘still in doubt’ ahead of EFL deadline

Qualifier Sumit Nagal gives Roger Federer an early surprise at the US OpenQualifier Sumit Nagal gives Roger Federer an early surprise at the US Open


Lifestyle

Interested in trying vegan wine? Sam Wylie-Harris asks an expert how to seek them out.Vegan wines are on the up – here’s what you need to know about them

If your conservatory’s looking a bit tired, try these ideas to make it a brighter and fresher space you’ll love to relax in.10 ways to brighten up your conservatory

Time to dig deep into the back of your wardrobe.All the early 00s fashion trends from the VMAs you won’t believe are making a comeback

On your marks, get set, bake!12 things that will definitely happen on this year’s Great British Bake Off – and we can’t wait

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 24, 2019

  • 5
  • 6
  • 8
  • 16
  • 29
  • 46
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »