Bury MP urges Manchester United and Manchester City to help struggling club

By Press Association
Thursday, August 15, 2019 - 10:53 AM

Manchester United and Manchester City have been asked to “step up to the plate” and help struggling neighbours Bury by a local MP.

The Sky Bet League One team have yet to play a game this season because the EFL is unhappy with the financial state of the club and have been threatened with a withdrawal of their league membership.

Now Ivan Lewis, the Independent MP for Bury South, has called on the Shakers’ Premier League neighbours to assist and for a further meeting of stakeholders to find a way forward.

“I urge Manchester City and Manchester United two global footballing giants to step up to the plate and see what they can do to help save the club,” he wrote on Twitter.

“The clock is ticking and we now need a new approach as a matter of urgency.”

United and City have been contacted for comment, along with the EFL.

Bury owner Steve Dale, who bought the club in December 2018, said on Monday he is still working on a deal to sell to new ownership.

The EFL announced on Tuesday afternoon that Bury’s league fixture against Gillingham, due to be played on Saturday, had been suspended.

It was the fourth game to be called off, following two earlier league fixtures and a Carabao Cup tie.

“The EFL has made it clear that it cannot continue suspending fixtures indefinitely and the deadline of August 23 for withdrawal of membership remains in place,” the EFL statement read.

“However, the EFL remains committed to working with the club to try and find a successful conclusion.”

Local politician Lewis called on Dale, the Forever Bury supporters’ trust, James Frith (Labour MP for Bury North) and the leader of the local council to meet with him urgently.

“We cannot allow strong feelings and differences of opinion to end with the club going out of existence,” Lewis wrote.

Bury were deducted 12 points last month after entering a Company Voluntary Agreement (CVA).

- Press Association

EFLIvan LewisLeague 1Premier LeagueBuryMan CityMan UtdTOPIC: Soccer

