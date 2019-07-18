News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Bury future secured, says club chairman Steve Dale

Thursday, July 18, 2019 - 04:23 PM

Bury chairman Steve Dale has revealed the cash-strapped club is safe after a company voluntary arrangement was agreed.

The Shakers saw a winding up petition over unpaid debts adjourned at the High Court last month and have now secured their future with the CVA.

Dale, who was involved in an angry confrontation with a group of supporters during Saturday’s friendly at Nantwich Town, confirmed the news in a statement on the League One club’s official website.

He said: “Today was a major day for our beloved club, the old girl is safe. The CVA was passed, so our future is secured, as I said I would.

“We have worked tirelessly to achieve the result today whilst taking a lot of flak. Some might say our methods were questionable but we can all pass comment with hindsight. My job was to save Bury FC and that’s done. We have other hurdles but the main one is complete.

“Over the coming weeks, our fans will see the truth appearing once the police have completed their enquiries and arrests, and they will realise who had the club’s best interest at heart. The facts as always will outweigh the social media spin and lies.”

Dale, who revealed the club is working with the EFL to deal with outstanding issues, hit out at his critics and those who had brought his family into an acrimonious situation.

He said: “The social media garbage pedalled by the same few is not needed and bears no relation to the truth.

“I can’t see how attacking my family has anything to do with Bury FC issues, but again it’s the same mindless few.

“I accept emotions can run high – it’s a passionate sport – but if we can put these things behind us and all get together, we will ensure our club has a great season in unity.”

- Press Association

Steve DaleLeague 1BuryTOPIC: Soccer

