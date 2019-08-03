News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Bury chairman labels EFL ‘destroyer of clubs’ after second game suspended

By Press Association
Saturday, August 03, 2019 - 11:32 AM

Crisis club Bury have had their second fixture of the new season suspended, prompting another furious response from their chairman.

The English Football League (EFL) made the decision to call off next weekend’s League One match at Accrington after concluding the club had not provided sufficient proof that they have the necessary finances in place.

On hearing of the decision, which followed Monday’s postponement of their opening-day fixture against MK Dons, Bury chairman Steven Dale branded the EFL “the destroyer of clubs”.

Dale claims Bury have complied with everything the EFL asked of them, but that the governing body said it wanted to “substantiate some figures”.

In a lengthy statement on the club’s website, Dale said: “I today have seen the biggest injustice I have ever seen from this alleged body there to help clubs, ‘the EFL’.

He added: “Why did they not wait till Monday to again postpone our fixture if something was missing?

“We have the weekend to get any information to them, but no, once again they prove they are clearly ‘the destroyer of clubs’ where malice and vindictive actions take precedence over the whole premise of the EFL to help clubs.”

No one from the EFL was available for comment when contacted by PA late on Friday.

In its earlier statement, the governing body said: “The EFL board has today received an update of the position in respect of ongoing matters at Bury FC.

“Following a lengthy discussion the board agreed that progress had been made with regard to the outstanding evidence requested by the League.

“However, the information provided is still not enough to demonstrate that the club has the ability to immediately settle all football debts, meet the obligations to unsecured creditors and ensure the club has the appropriate financial resources for the 2019/20 season.

“As a result the board has regrettably determined that Bury’s League One fixture away at Accrington Stanley, scheduled to take place on Saturday August 10 2019, will be suspended under the provision of EFL Regulation 28.2.

“In accordance with EFL regulations Accrington Stanley were consulted on the matter prior to the decision being finalised.

“The EFL acknowledges this remains a difficult and challenging period for the club, their players and supporters, and will continue to work with the ownership at Bury FC as it looks to resolve all outstanding matters.”

Bury have already been issued with a 12-point penalty after entering a company voluntary agreement earlier this month.

- Press Association

I’ve a good feeling about this year, says Sean Maguire

TOPIC: Soccer

