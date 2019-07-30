News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Bury chairman accuses EFL of ‘injustice’ over postponed game

By Press Association
Tuesday, July 30, 2019 - 05:58 PM

Bury chairman Steve Dale has accused the English Football League of committing an “injustice” after the club’s opening game of the League One season was postponed.

The EFL announced on Monday that the Shakers’ fixture against MK Dons on Saturday would not take place because it is “not satisfied” with the club’s financial assurances.

In a lengthy statement posted on Bury’s official website, Dale said: “We as a club are saddened by recent events from a body who should have the best interest of clubs as its primary objective – clearly this is not the case.

“I am unsure at this juncture where Bury go, when the body that should be there to help us works against us.

“We as a club promise that we will challenge this injustice in whatever form

necessary.”

Despite extending a deadline until 1700 on Monday, the EFL said it had “regrettably” taken the decision to suspend the game, with Bury’s second fixture at Accrington now also under threat.

Gigg Lane will be shut on the opening day of the season (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Bury have already been issued with a 12-point penalty after entering a company voluntary agreement earlier this month.

Dale said attempts by the club to push forward with preparations for the new season had been hampered by “incendiary” statements from the EFL and “media garbage” designed to “incite unrest”.

Dale added: “The effect of that (on) our club has been unrest… loss of players, sponsors pulling out and five months of hard work being destroyed.”

Bury have been given a new deadline of noon on Friday to provide the evidence the EFL requires, otherwise the Accrington fixture scheduled for the following Saturday will also be called off.

- Press Association

