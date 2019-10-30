News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Burnley Under-23s head coach Steve Stone subject of internal investigation

By Press Association
Wednesday, October 30, 2019 - 12:19 PM

Burnley Under-23s head coach Steve Stone is the subject of an internal investigation at the club.

The 48-year-old former England international has not been suspended but has not been in the dugout for the last three matches and is not currently attending training sessions, with assistant Andy Farrell leading the side in his absence.

Burnley declined to comment on the reason for the investigation following reports of an allegation of bullying, but said it was being handled independently.

Stone, capped nine times by England and a former team-mate of Sean Dyche at Nottingham Forest, has been in charge of Burnley’s Under-23 set up since November last year and has enjoyed a successful run.

The young Clarets finished third in the Professional Development League and reached the final of the Lancashire Senior Cup last season.

That strong form has continued this season, and a draw at Leeds on Monday means Stone’s side are unbeaten in 13 games this season.

BurnleySteve StonePremier LeagueTOPIC: Soccer

