Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope returns to action after lengthy shoulder injury

Monday, December 17, 2018 - 05:48 PM

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope played in his first match since dislocating his shoulder in July after turning out for the club’s under-23s on Monday.

The 26-year-old played the full 90 minutes of an away clash against Sheffield United, which the Clarets won 3-1.

Pope, who made his England debut in early June and was part of the Three Lions squad for the World Cup in Russia, suffered the injury on July 26 in Burnley’s first match of the season – a 1-1 Europa League draw at Aberdeen.

The Turf Moor outfit subsequently signed Joe Hart from Manchester City and he has played in all 17 Premier League games so far this term.

Pope was Burnley’s first-choice goalkeeper last season, where they finished seventh, making 35 league appearances.

- Press Association


