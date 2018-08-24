Burnley fan stabbed in leg during Europa League clash in Greece

A Burnley fan was stabbed in the leg and four others injured during Thursday night’s Europa League defeat at Olympiakos, the Premier League club have announced.

More than 900 Clarets fans attended the qualifying play-off first leg at the George Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus, which saw the visitors suffer a 3-1 defeat.

The match was marred by off-field incidents which led to one Burnley fan needing medical attention after suffering a stab wound in the leg.

A Burnley statement said: “Burnley Football Club has praised the behaviour of the travelling support who followed the Clarets to Athens.

“Just over 900 supporters were inside the away end of the George Karaiskakis Stadium for Burnley’s Europa League tie at Olympiakos.

“The vast majority were once again impeccably behaved with the coaching operation to transport supporters to the ground put in place by the club again a great success, as it was in the previous round in Istanbul.

“However, five of our supporters were unfortunately injured – including a person who received a stab wound to the leg – and received medical attention at the stadium.

“Those injured all travelled independently to the stadium, outside the organised travel operation.”

Burnley said they were working closely with Olympiakos and local police to investigate the incidents.

- Press Association