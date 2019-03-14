Burnley fan due in court accused of racial abuse at Brighton game

A Burnley fan will appear in court over allegations he hurled racist abuse during a Brighton and Hove Albion football match.

Two away fans were ejected and arrested after club stewards responded to reports of abuse during Burnley’s 3-1 Premier League victory at the Amex stadium in Brighton on February 9, police said.

During the game, Brighton defender Gaetan Bong was said to have been subjected to boos from opposition fans after last season’s racism row with Burnley-born West Brom striker Jay Rodriguez.

Sussex Police said 18-year-old student Nathan Higgins, of Talbot Drive, Burnley, Lancashire, had been charged with using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, and using racially aggravated threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Engineer Stewart Higgins, 53, of the same address, was also charged with using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

The pair were released on unconditional bail and are due to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court today.

The case follows a string of incidents and claims from campaigners that discrimination in football is on the rise.

