Burnley brush aside Manchester United as fans turn on Glazers

By Press Association
Wednesday, January 22, 2020 - 10:21 PM

Jay Rodriguez’s stunning strike sealed Burnley’s first Old Trafford triumph since 1962 as Manchester United fans expressed their anger at the state of the club under the Glazer family.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have tended to respond well to setbacks, but his inconsistent side faltered under the floodlights on Wednesday as their challenging season continued.

Just 25 days after United won 2-0 at Turf Moor, Burnley won by the same scoreline as Chris Wood and hometown hero Rodriguez netted either side of half-time to send United into a tailspin.

The majority of Old Trafford was on its feet when chants of “stand up if you hate Glazers” echoed around the ground following the Clarets’ second of the evening.

The owners and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward were subjected to many other chants on a miserable night for United, whose injury-hit side flailed after a promising start as the need for January reinforcements was laid bare.

As for Burnley, this night will live long in the memory.

They had failed to win at Old Trafford since September 1962, but a stunning Rodriguez strike followed Wood’s fine opener as Sean Dyche got the better of United for the first time.

