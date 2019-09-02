Burnley and Ireland defender goes on loan to Fleetwood

Fleetwood have brought in defender Jimmy Dunne on a season-long loan deal from Burnley.

The 21-year-old impressed at Sunderland during the second half of last season.

Dunne, from Dundalk, has been called-up to Ireland squads in the past year, having played at U21 level.

Head coach Joey Barton told his club’s official website: “Despite his young age, he has a lot of experience and knows the division having spent time at Sunderland last season.

“We’re sure he will add to what is a really exciting squad, and we look forward to seeing his qualities in a Fleetwood Town shirt.”