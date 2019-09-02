News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Burnley and Ireland defender goes on loan to Fleetwood

Burnley and Ireland defender goes on loan to Fleetwood
By Press Association
Monday, September 02, 2019 - 04:48 PM

Fleetwood have brought in defender Jimmy Dunne on a season-long loan deal from Burnley.

The 21-year-old impressed at Sunderland during the second half of last season.

Dunne, from Dundalk, has been called-up to Ireland squads in the past year, having played at U21 level.

Head coach Joey Barton told his club’s official website: “Despite his young age, he has a lot of experience and knows the division having spent time at Sunderland last season.

“We’re sure he will add to what is a really exciting squad, and we look forward to seeing his qualities in a Fleetwood Town shirt.”

READ MORE

McCarthy warns Ireland there are harder games to come in bid to reach Euro 2020

More on this topic

Paul Pogba pulls out of France squad with ankle injuryPaul Pogba pulls out of France squad with ankle injury

Fabian Delph wants to bring a winning mentality to EvertonFabian Delph wants to bring a winning mentality to Everton

McCarthy warns Ireland there are harder games to come in bid to reach Euro 2020McCarthy warns Ireland there are harder games to come in bid to reach Euro 2020

The key questions answered as VAR discussion continuesThe key questions answered as VAR discussion continues

TOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Van Dijk to take on Messi and Ronaldo again for FIFA player of the yearVan Dijk to take on Messi and Ronaldo again for FIFA player of the year

Injured Hill doing ‘everything I possibly can’ to boost World Cup chancesInjured Hill doing ‘everything I possibly can’ to boost World Cup chances

Vertonghen: Absence from Tottenham team was down to tactics not fitnessVertonghen: Absence from Tottenham team was down to tactics not fitness

Toner left out as Schmidt names 31-man Ireland squad for World CupToner left out as Schmidt names 31-man Ireland squad for World Cup


Lifestyle

If you’ve a tropical garden, your jungle plants will need some help surviving the cold winter. We look at five tender plants and how to save them.Want to save your banana palms, cannas and ginger lilies? Ways to protect 5 tender exotics in winter

Carol O’Callaghan explores the approach of Marie Kondo to sorting out our homes after living outdoors for summer and before the season of hibernation and cosiness sets in.Put your house in order and spark joy ahead of winter

I always knew I liked acting and pretending to be someone, or sometimes something else, but I was cripplingly shy.This Much I Know: Actress Clelia Murphy

Looking back over the weekend, here are six things we learned from this year's Picnic.Six things we learned at Electric Picnic

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 31, 2019

  • 13
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 34
  • 40
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »